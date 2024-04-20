Wynona’s House Launches Annual Child Abuse Prevention Month Campaign to Promote Healing and Justice for Child Victims of Abuse and Neglect in Essex County

In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Wynona’s House Child Advocacy Center (CAC), alongside National Children’s Alliance and other accredited CACs, is promoting the theme “It’s Your Business.” Wynona’s House launched its first digital billboard campaign to raise awareness of the services the CAC provides that directly benefit families in Essex County. There are three billboards in Newark; one is located close to Wynona’s House and the other two are located on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The mission of Wynona’s House is to promote justice and healing of child victims of abuse and violence by coordinating investigative, prosecutorial, treatment, and prevention services. Wynona’s House helps create a community where children are safe, families are strong, and victims become children again. Over the last 24 years, Wynona’s House has provided service and support to 12,323 child victims, 11,565 siblings and family members, and 10,761 parents and caregivers. ﻿

As part of its 25th year of service, Wynona’s House will be relaunching its Steel Magnolia fundraising and friend-raising event which will feature a game night. The Steel Magnolia Soiree will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge, 219 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Advocates and supporters have waited patiently for the return of this event since 2020. Visit the event website to purchase tickets, sponsor the soiree, or underwrite a portion of the event: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E353019&id=29

“As we joyfully mark 25 years of dedicated service to Essex County, the Steel Magnolia Soiree will unite more than 200 supporters in celebrating our many milestones, leaders, and champions, while strengthening our shared commitment to the future,” stated Robert Crocker, Interim CEO, Wynona’s House, Essex County’s Child Advocacy Center. “Together, we will raise essential funds to sustain our unwavering community response to child abuse, offering children and families the hope, healing, and justice they deserve during their most challenging times.”

Attendees and sponsors will serve as partners in Wynona’s House’s mission to build a brighter future for the children of Essex County. For more information, contact Executive Administrative Assistant Donna Brown at dbrown@wynonashouse.org or 973-953-1110.

For more information about Essex County’s Child Advocacy Center, visit wynonashouse.org.

About Wynona’s House Child Advocacy Center

Wynona’s House is an incorporated 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization named in honor of its legislative champion, the late Senator Wynona Lipman, who helped develop the center to promote hope, healing, and justice for the child victims of abuse and neglect in Essex County by coordinating investigation, prosecution, treatment, prevention, and supportive services utilizing the “child-centered” multidisciplinary team approach. Located in Newark, Wynona’s House is the first fully co-located Child Advocacy Center in New Jersey, serving the residents of Essex County and providing direct services to child victims and their families in more than 950 cases of child abuse and neglect each year. For more information about Wynona’s House visit wynonashouse.org.