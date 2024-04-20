Moritek Beauty Collaborates with GR8T Magazine to Celebrate the Launch of the Ultimate Mori-Lift Mist in North America

Moritek Beauty collaborates with GR8T Magazine to celebrate the launch of the Ultimate Mori-Lift Mist for North America’s territory and the release of GR8T Magazine’s Spring 2024 Issue. The celebration took place at Room Service Beverly Center with the support of talents, influencers, makeup artists, and entrepreneurs on April 18th, 2024.

Moritek Beauty’s Ultimate Mori-Lift Mist is an anti-aging topical mist treatment that claims to provide at home solution for “face contouring” with visible results in matters of seconds. The product contains three (3) ingredients; water, carrot seed extract and peptide. The Peptide is XEP™-018, a highly active peptide derived from Cone snail venom and has been clinically proven for rapid anti-wrinkle effects and muscle relaxation. The Ultimate Mori-Lift Mist is fragrance free, preservative free, paraben free, sulfate free, and cruelty free.

The Ultimate Mori-Lift Mist works to visibly hydrate, lift, firm, tighten and contour the face in matter of 30 seconds. Mist six (6) pumps on the face, focusing on the forehead, cheeks, jawlines, and neck. Let air dry without patting or massaging. The result is a tightening of the skin, diminished wrinkles, and visibly de-puffing of under-eye. It also improves skin texture, discoloration, and elasticity with prolong usage of the product.

In a controlled clinical study of 52 participants (48 female, 4 male) aged 35 to 70 years, with all skin types (sensitive and non-sensitive skin), using the Ultimate Mori-Lift Mist twice (2) a day; 100% suitable for all skin types. 95% of participants said the product met their expectation. 90% of participants said their skin feels Hydrated. 88% of participants showed a significant reduction of wrinkles within 30 seconds after the application of the product. 85% of participants said their skin appeared Brighten, visibly Lifted and Contoured.

“Our product is based on science and innovation with the motto of ‘less is more’ for today’s customer base that is looking for quick result in anti-aging products and regimen that is less invasive.” Said Patrick Kuo, Founder and CEO of Moritek Beauty. “We look forward to introducing more products that will meet and exceed the expectation of North America’s customers.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Moritek Beauty to celebrate this auspicious launch that will revolutionize the beauty industry with product that immediately shows results” said Chrissy Wang, Producer and Managing Editor of GR8T Magazine. “We look forward to more collaboration with Moritek Beauty, an AAPI owned company in highlighting their brand and ground-breaking products to our readers and community.”

The event was attended by Juri Watanabe, Maureen Wroblewitz, Byron Mann, Cindy Maureen, Dr. Donald Yoon, Dina Renee, Maxmilian Lee Piazza, Jennifer Avina, Michel’Le Clairmont, Wils, ViVi Tian, Braylen Brooks, Carly Lind, Delano Wynter, Melanie Cristescu, Ilona Hovani, Jeffrey Lee (Art Curator), Jollana Lolita to name a few.

The event was supported by Telmont Champagne, Chubby Curry Los Angeles, The Truffle Cartel, Zicozyee, Human Uniform, VinaVille Farm, Longmen Art Projects, The Curative Co., Creep Street and Room Service Beverly Center.

For more information, visit www.moritekbeauty.com