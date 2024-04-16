The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Navigating Insurance Claims: Tips for Policyholders and Best Practices for Adjusters

Event Summary:
When adversity strikes, insurance claims emerge as an indispensable lifeline for policyholders and a paramount responsibility for insurance adjusters. However, comprehending the intricacies of insurance policies and navigating the claims process can be a complex and frequently stressful endeavor for both parties.
Join our speakers in this CLE webcast as they immerse themselves in the intricate world of insurance claims and empower both policyholders and adjusters to foster a smoother, more efficacious claims experience. They will meticulously bridge the gaps between policyholders and adjusters, imparting practical guidance to policyholders for safeguarding their rights and securing fair compensation, while simultaneously empowering adjusters to handle claims with proficiency, professionalism, and unwavering ethical practices.
Key issues to be covered in this course are:
Understanding Insurance Policies
Rights and Responsibilities
Maximizing Claim Efficiency
Best Practices for Adjusters
Communication Strategies
Navigating Common Challenges
Legal and Ethical Considerations
Bridging the Gap
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Michelle L. Burton
Managing Partner
Burton Kelley, LLP
Julie Hayashida
Partner
BHC LAW GROUP LLP
Paul D. Motz
Shareholder
Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.
Contact:
Therese Lumbao
Director, Account Management & Member Services
The Knowledge Group, LLC
info ( @ ) theknowledgegroup dot org
