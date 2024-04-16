The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Navigating Insurance Claims: Tips for Policyholders and Best Practices for Adjusters

Event Summary:

When adversity strikes, insurance claims emerge as an indispensable lifeline for policyholders and a paramount responsibility for insurance adjusters. However, comprehending the intricacies of insurance policies and navigating the claims process can be a complex and frequently stressful endeavor for both parties.

Join our speakers in this CLE webcast as they immerse themselves in the intricate world of insurance claims and empower both policyholders and adjusters to foster a smoother, more efficacious claims experience. They will meticulously bridge the gaps between policyholders and adjusters, imparting practical guidance to policyholders for safeguarding their rights and securing fair compensation, while simultaneously empowering adjusters to handle claims with proficiency, professionalism, and unwavering ethical practices.

Key issues to be covered in this course are:

 Understanding Insurance Policies

 Rights and Responsibilities

 Maximizing Claim Efficiency

 Best Practices for Adjusters

 Communication Strategies

 Navigating Common Challenges

 Legal and Ethical Considerations

 Bridging the Gap

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Michelle L. Burton

Managing Partner

Burton Kelley, LLP

Julie Hayashida

Partner

BHC LAW GROUP LLP

Paul D. Motz

Shareholder

Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney

