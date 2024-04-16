Haritha Foods launches Ready to Eat Millet Khichdi Mix

DIABETIC FRIENDLY, GLUTEN FREE | 100% NATURAL, HEALTHY & TASTY | NO PRESERVATIVES | NO ARTIFICAL COLOURS | NO ARTIFICAL FLAVOURS

How to Cook:

1. For 1 cup of khichdi-mix add 4.5 – 5 cups of water.

2. When the water starts boiling, add the khichdi mix, stir and place a lid.

3. Cook until the grains turn mushy. Serve hot with ghee. For Pressure cooker:

4. Add 4 cups of water for 1 cup of mix.

5. Put on the lid and whistle and cook on medium flame for 5 mins.

6. This packet contains salt. Taste and add if required.

Health Information:

Nutrient-rich: Packed with essential vitamins, minerals, fiber, and protein.

Gluten-free: Suitable for individuals with gluten intolerance or celiac disease.

Easily digestible: Gentle on the stomach and aids digestion.

Low glycemic index: Helps in controlling blood sugar levels.

Supports weight management: Provides sustained energy and promotes a feeling of fullness.

