Neeraj A Sharma – The Honorary Consul General of The Republic of Palau in India was conferred the “Medal of Honour” by Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique v- India ( HCCD) at the annual “Consular Day” at Chennai recently.

New Delhi, April 5 — The honour was bestowed by Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi on Friday. He emphasised the distinctive roles of Honorary Consuls to take the transformative story of new India to the world. The ceremony served as a central stage for individuals and the honorary consuls, lauding their outstanding contributions to diplomacy and global relations. Established in 1995, the Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique-India (HCCD-India) aims to promote and strengthen mutual understanding among Honorary Consular officers in India and abroad. Through the exchange of information, ideas, and suggestions, HCCD-India endeavours to enhance the role of Honorary Consuls General and Honorary Consuls in international relations. Also present in the ceremony were Hon’ble KL Ganju – President of HCCD & Hon’ble Mohan Suresh – Treasurer of HCCD.

The award recognizes Neeraj’s efforts in promoting and enhancing bilateral relations between Palau and India. Neeraj Sharma becomes the only Honorary Consul General with India as the jurisdiction to receive the “medal of Honour” amongst other consuls this year.

Recently Neeraj’s efforts have also been recognized by Awards for promoting Palau as the most Promising Destination of the Year 2022 by “Travel Jingle” Magazine and “The Strategist of the year ” by “The Diplomatist” Magazine.

A second-generation entrepreneur, an experienced Mentor in field of Automobiles, International Relations, Public administration, Higher Education, Information Technology & Hospitality, Neeraj has been on the advisory board of many organisations & Institutions of Excellence. Having mastered the art of Start-ups even before the jargon created buzz, Neeraj has successfully established many companies in India. As a true visionary leader, he is looked upon by many as a guide and philosopher whose presence vibrates positivity. He strongly believes that professional Education must move out of the conventional classrooms and should be practised on the job floor. A man on constant move, fondly known as “Guru” in the Entrepreneur circles, Neeraj Sharma is also the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Palau in India. In his tenure the bilateral & friendly relations between India & Palau have got stronger.

Under the leadership and vision of the President of The Republic of Palau, His Excellency Surangel Whipps Jr., Hon’ble Neeraj Sharma is striving to make Palau the knowledge and technology gateway to the Oceania.