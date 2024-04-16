Lea Banchereau Unveils “Photographic Paintings” Exhibition at Soho Photo Gallery

French photographer Lea Banchereau is thrilled to announce her second solo show, “Photographic Paintings,” set to be showcased at Soho Photo Gallery from May 1 to May 26, 2024. The exhibition will kick off with an opening reception on May 2, 2024, from 6 to 8 pm, inviting art enthusiasts and connoisseurs to experience Banchereau’s captivating visual narratives.

“Photographic Paintings” marks a significant milestone in Banchereau’s artistic journey, showcasing her unique vision and mastery in blending elements of painting and photography. Through her lens, Banchereau transforms seemingly ordinary details into mesmerizing abstract compositions, inviting viewers to explore and reinterpret the world around them.

In her artist statement, Banchereau describes her creative process: “‘Photographic Paintings’ transforms ordinary details that might go unnoticed into abstract compositions. The aim is to make each subject so unfamiliar that its original context in the photograph becomes unrecognizable.” With a keen eye for detail, Banchereau captures the essence of New York City’s urban landscape, from patched-up walls to stained concrete and intriguing lines on the ground, elements often overlooked in the bustling metropolis.

By merging the realms of painting and photography, Banchereau blurs the boundaries between reality and abstraction, inviting viewers to delve into a world where familiar scenes are reimagined into vibrant visual narratives. Each image in the exhibition is meticulously crafted to resemble a distinct abstract painting, showcasing Banchereau’s unparalleled talent and artistic vision.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the captivating imagery of “Photographic Paintings” by Lea Banchereau at Soho Photo Gallery. The exhibition will be on view from May 1 to May 26, 2024, with the opening reception on May 2, 2024, from 6 to 8 pm.

About Lea Banchereau:

Lea Banchereau is French photographer, specializing in abstract and still life subjects. With a focus on transforming ordinary details into abstract compositions, Banchereau’s work invites viewers to explore the beauty in the mundane. Her second solo exhibition, “Photographic Paintings,” showcases her unique vision and mastery in the realm of visual arts.

About Soho Photo Gallery:

Soho Photo Gallery is a premier destination for contemporary photography in New York City. Founded in 1971, the gallery is dedicated to showcasing exceptional photographic works by emerging and established artists. With a commitment to promoting artistic excellence and fostering dialogue within the photographic community, Soho Photo Gallery provides a dynamic platform for artistic expression.