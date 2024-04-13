Introducing Wonderbloom, The New Fragrance by Vince Camuto Starring Global Brand Ambassador Ava Phillippe

Phillippes vibrant charisma is perfectly paired with the unbridled enchantment of the scent

WEBWIRE – Friday, April 12, 2024

Renowned lifestyle brandVince Camutotoday announced model and emerging actress, Ava Phillippe, as the new Global Brand Ambassador of the brands iconic fragrance portfolio, commencing with the launch of the new womens fragrance Wonderbloom in April 2024.

Ava Phillippe epitomizes the spirit cherished by the Vince Camuto community, forming an authentic and beautiful partnership. Veritably creating her own identity, she embodies an unapologetic individuality that perfectly resonates with the essence of the new Wonderbloom Eau de Parfum.

Im so honored to be a part of the Vince Camuto family as the Global Brand Ambassador for their exquisite fragrance line, said Phillippe. To me, this partnership is an organic extension of my self-expression and appreciation for beauty. Wonderbloom is a lovely manifestation of individuality and femininity, and I cant wait for everyone to enjoy this fragrance as much as I do.

Wonderbloom, inspired by a modern interpretation of an enchanted garden, is the perfect blend of blooming florals and refreshing fruits with a splash of creamy almond milk for the girls who vibrate with energy and know exactly what they want.

When creating Wonderbloom, I was inspired by what a modern bouquet means to me – opulent, grand, and universal, said Clement Gavarry, Firmenich Perfumer. I wanted to capture the ultimate portrayal and celebration of new feminine beauty that is for all.

For the ad campaign, Phillippe brings her unique charisma and modern grace, perfectly captured by photographer Shaniqwa Jarvis. In it, Phillippe explores the ethereal world of Wonderbloom, portraying a modern take on a classic fairytale and inviting consumers to join her on her adventure in the enchanted garden conjured by the Wonderbloom fragrance.

Ava was a natural choice for the new face of Vince Camuto fragrances, said Lori Singer, President of Parlux, Ltd., fragrance licensee for Vince Camuto. Her youthful charm and captivating allure offer a bold appeal that effortlessly aligns itself with the new Wonderbloom fragrance, and the portfolio as a whole.

Topped with a dramatic, oversized flower cap symbolizing living large, Wonderblooms whimsical glass bottle is finished with an elegant light blush hue emerging from the base.

The 3.4 FL. OZ./100 mL Eau de Parfum Spray retails for $98 and will launch at Macys and onvincecamuto.comin April 2024. International retailer releases to follow in Spring 2024.

Fragrance Notes:TOP: Pear Leaves, Almond Milk, Fresh Rhubarb MIDDLE: Glazed Figs, Brushed Sage, White Freesia DRY: Sandalwood Australia, Praline, Cistus Labdanum

ABOUT VINCE CAMUTO

Vince Camuto is an aspirational lifestyle brand known for its signature craftsmanship and stand-out style. Sexy, bold and youthful, the acclaimed designer brand blends European styling with on-trend details and an element of sophistication. The brand has successfully transcended its distinctive womens collections and today offers a broad range of products including footwear, apparel and accessories for women, men and children, as well as fragrance and home decor.

The brand can be found in department stores and specialty retailers across North America and select international regions, as well as, onvincecamuto.com.

Follow Vince Camuto onFacebook,Instagram,TikTokandTwitter.

ABOUT PARLUX LTD.

Parlux Holdings, a leading global beauty company, designs, manufactures, markets and distributes prestige fragrances and related beauty products. It is ranked among the top cosmetic and fragrance companies globally with a brand portfolio that has strong global awareness and market penetration. Parlux has been partnering with founder-led brands, pop culture icons, fashion designers and lifestyle brands since 1987, bringing their vision to life through fragrance and beauty categories.