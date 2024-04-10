CloudGuard Relocates Headquarters to Manchester

CloudGuard, a leading cybersecurity firm, has announced the relocation of its headquarters from London to Manchester. This move underscores CloudGuard’s commitment to nurturing talent and innovation within the cybersecurity sector.

Established in 2020 during the height of remote working, CloudGuard recognises the strategic importance of its location in attracting and developing top-tier talent. As the company has expanded its presence across the UK and Europe, creating an innovation-led environment has emerged as a critical factor for success.

Manchester has rapidly emerged as a hub for cybersecurity talent in the UK and Ireland, making the decision to relocate its main office from London to Manchester a natural choice. The city provides a vibrant ecosystem that facilitates collaboration and offers access to a wealth of cyber community groups, specialised enforcement agencies, and educational institutions.

“Our transition to Manchester reflects our dedication to nurturing talent and driving innovation in cybersecurity,” said Matt, CEO at CloudGuard. “The thriving ecosystem of the city provides an ideal backdrop for our team to thrive, collaborate, and push the boundaries of cybersecurity excellence.”

With offices in Manchester, London, Belfast, Newcastle, and Warsaw, CloudGuard aims to disrupt the cybersecurity sector by leveraging top talent. The relocation of the head office to Manchester signifies a strategic alignment with the city’s rich history, dynamic opportunities, and vibrant culture.

CloudGuard’s Manchester office boasts state-of-the-art amenities, including a purpose-built gym, spin class room, onsite barista, and dedicated workspace located in the heart of Deansgate. The company welcomes enthusiastic individuals interested in automated cybersecurity and joining a forward-thinking organisation to explore opportunities with their team.

About CloudGuard

CloudGuard is a cybersecurity managed services provider that uses a combination of artificial and human intelligence to proactively hunt and remediate threats across on premise and public cloud platforms. CloudGuard’s disruptive approach combines Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation to provide a modern, intelligent Security Operations Centre (SOC) based on proactivity, prevention, and real-time responsiveness.

Website: https://cloudguard.ai