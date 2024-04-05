Robert Beckstedt’s Christian Fiction “Ian and Anton” will be Presented at the 2024 L.A. Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, April 4, 2024

The self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will exhibit Robert Beckstedts Ian and Anton at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The book festival will take place on April 20-21, 2024, at the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles, California, USA.

The L.A. Times Festival of Books is the most significant literary festival in the nation. The annual premier book event every April is a celebration of literature, arts, and culture, offering a variety of activities and books for bookworms of all ages to enjoy. Its an excellent opportunity to experience the beauty of literature and immerse oneself in the world of books.

Ian and Anton is a work of historical fiction that takes place in 2004, during the peak of the Sub-Saharan HIV/AIDS epidemic. The story follows Pastor Anton Nkosi and Ian Roberts, an African preacher and an American entrepreneur seeking a comprehensive solution to the epidemic. Soon, they entered a symbiotic relationship, teaching all involved in the post-Apartheid environment the meaning of love, respect, and, for Ian Roberts, a practical understanding of his religion and a deepened faith in God.

Robert Beckstedt sets the main character on a path influenced by the catastrophic events of September 11, 2001. Through the characters experiences, the author explores the ancient debate regarding predeterminism and free will. The events of the book leave the reader questioning whether the characters life experiences were genuinely random or predetermined.

Robert Beckstedts Ian and Anton is a compelling story of love, faith, and humanity. It will captivate the hearts of its readers as it offers them a story worth telling with a spark of cultural education. Get a copy on Amazon. Visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024 at booth #225 to check out the books display.

Ian and Anton

Author: Robert Beckstedt

Genre: Fiction

Publisher: KDP

Published date: February 25, 2024

Author

Robert Beckstedt, a well-traveled entrepreneur through developing countries writes of his experiences on various continents and enjoys his relationships with people of many cultures.