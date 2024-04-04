Storage Wars Auctioneers, Dan and Laura Dotson, Auction Off Prized Statues From the Crystal Cathedral

Reality TV Stars Host Huge Auction That Includes Several Six-Foot Bronze Statues of Religious Leaders from Iconic Church.

Orange County, CA, USA | April 01, 2024 –[Press Release Wire]– If you are a fan of Reality TV or a follower of the storage industry then you know the names Dan and Laura Dotson. They are the fast-talking stars of A&E’s hit TV show Storage Wars. Outside of the show, the Dotson’s host thousands of auctions every year via their business American Auctioneers. The Dotsons have just announced that they will be in Orange County, California on April twentieth hosting a huge auction with something for everybody.

Among the items up for auction are five life-sized bronze statues that were formerly on display at the famous Crystal Cathedral which was known as the largest glass building in the world. Millions of people came through the Crystal Cathedral in its prime and many would marvel at the statues of the leaders of the Christian faith.

The statues were removed in 2012 when the building was sold and have been kept in controlled storage ever since. Each statue is approximately six feet tall and made of mostly bronze and still in great condition. Four of the statues are one-of-a-kind pieces sculpted by world renowned artist John M. Soderberg including Norman Peale (author of The Power of Positive Thinking), Bishop Fulton J. Sheen, Robert Schuller (founder and pastor of Crystal Cathedral), and Billy Graham. A six-foot white patina statue of Jesus by Lorenzo Ghiglieri is being auctioned as well.

“We are honored to be a part of this historic event.” said Dan Dotson who will be the lead auctioneer. “These statues have been viewed in person millions of times by people attending this legendary structure in Southern California and it is an honor for my wife and I to watch them get into the right hands to be cherished forever!”

The auction will be held at 10am on April 20th at Daly Movers Inc. 10612 Stanford Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92840. Additionally pre-bids have begun on Dan and Laura Dotson’s online bidding site StorageAuctions so anyone can bid on the items even if they cannot attend the auction and the statues can be shipped anywhere in the world! Online bids can be placed here https://storageauctions.net/f/fB9.

