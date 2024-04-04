‘Amaze’ Launches new brand campaign Hamesha #ReadyToPerform starring Cricket Icon & Brand Ambassador Virat Kohli

Amaze, India’s fastest-growing energy solutions brand, launched its new brand campaign Hamesha #ReadyToPerform, and showcased its widest range of inverters, batteries, and solar products in Lucknow, today. This launch signifies Amaze’s commitment to delivering superior energy solutions while inspiring consumers always to be ready to pursue their dreams. Amaze offers an extensive product line exclusively designed to withstand long and frequent power cuts, extreme weather conditions, and fast charging feature.

As a part of its new Hamesha #ReadyToPerform campaign, Amaze unveiled its first-ever brand thematic and product film that aims to inspire consumers to push their boundaries, overcome challenges, and strive for excellence relentlessly. Virat Kohli, renowned for his unparalleled dedication and consistency on the cricket field, epitomizes the spirit of readiness and peak performance. The film showcases Virat pushing his limits to perform better each day and in every aspect of his game, resulting in faster scoring and endurance. The campaign underscores Amaze’s relentless pursuit of innovation and quality in delivering superior energy solutions, powering the dreams and aspirations of emerging India with an uninterrupted power supply.

Speaking on the occasion, Preeti Bajaj, CEO and MD, said, “Amaze has established itself as a trustworthy brand in India by providing high-quality and energy-efficient energy solutions. The retail and energy sectors are currently experiencing a new wave of growth in the new emerging Bharat, due to rising urbanization and an increase in the purchasing power of consumers. With a strategic focus on innovation, and expansion, along with a solar approach, Amaze is poised to make a significant impact on the energy landscape in India, and our target is to triple our growth and customer touchpoints in the next 3 years. We intend to continue powering the dreams and aspirations of emerging India with an uninterrupted and independent power supply.”

Neelima Burra, Chief Strategy, Transformation and Marketing Officer added, “The Hamesha #ReadyToPerform campaign exemplifies Amaze’s commitment to empowering consumers to excel in every aspect of their lives. The film is based on consumer insight inspiring middle India to break boundaries and chase dreams without the hassle of power cuts.

We believe middle India is rising because they don’t want to be seen left behind in a rapidly changing world and they prepare themselves for everyday challenges relentlessly.”

“The film highlights Amaze as a true performer by drawing parallels with another true performer that India knows of and looks up to – Virat Kohli. At Amaze, we are committed to serving the needs of consumers in emerging cities and towns in India. Our focus is on helping these aspirational individuals pursue their dreams and achieve success. However, frequent power cuts pose a significant challenge to their progress. That’s why we believe that Amaze is the most reliable and trustworthy partner for them in their journey towards success.”

Anusha Shetty Chairperson and Group CEO, Grey Group India said “Thanks to digital democratisation, a new wave of Indians are shaping the country. Indians who think no dream is unrealistic. Indians who think it’s not where you come from but where you’re headed those counts. Amaze believes in fueling their aspirations with uninterrupted power.”

The campaign will feature captivating visuals and videos showcasing Virat Kohli’s commitment to readiness and performance, highlighting the reliability and efficiency of Amaze’s inverter batteries. Through various digital and social media platforms, Amaze will engage with consumers, encouraging them to share their stories of readiness and performance using the hashtag #ReadyToPerform.

Amaze’s product range combines cutting-edge technology, superior performance, and user-centric design to deliver unmatched value to consumers. Whether it’s ensuring uninterrupted power supply during blackouts, maximizing energy efficiency with solar power, or protecting critical equipment from power fluctuations, Amaze’s new products are designed to empower consumers to always stay connected and productive.