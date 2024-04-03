ASAI Symposium: Exploring AI’s Impact on Valuation Professionals

HERNDON, Va. – April 1, 2024 – PRLog — ASA is pleased to announce the ASAI Symposium, taking place Thursday, June 27, from 1:00 pm to 3:30 PM EDT. This virtual event promises to deliver invaluable insights into the profound influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the valuation profession.

With AI rapidly reshaping various industries, the ASAI Symposium aims to provide valuation professionals with a comprehensive understanding of AI’s implications within their field. From illuminating discussions on emerging tools to a detailed examination of the intersection between AI and USPAP (Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice), attendees can expect to gain actionable knowledge to navigate the evolving landscape of valuation.

Event Session Highlights:

Introduction to AI

Led by esteemed professionals including Karen Lascelle, CPA, CVA, CFE, Managing Director at John G. Burk & Associates, CPAs, PC, and Greg Endicott, ASA/CPA/ABV, CEIV, Managing Director at Strategic Value Group, LLC & President, Valuevision, Inc., this talk will provide attendees with an overview of AI tools and their potential applications in valuation.

Panel Discussion: The Intersection of AI and USPAP

Featuring industry leaders such as Michelle Czekalski Bradley, SRA, ASB Chair at Appraisal Foundation, and Jay Fishman, FASA, FRICS, Managing Director at Financial Research Associates, this panel will explore the nuanced relationship between AI and USPAP, offering valuable insights into navigating ethical and regulatory considerations.

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of AI’s impact on valuation. For more information or to register for the ASAI Symposium visit ASA online at https://bit.ly/ 43p7YYF or call (800) 272-8258.

Group Discounts Available:

Organizations registering five or more individuals are eligible for a 10% discount off the current registration fee. To take advantage of this offer and for further registration details, please contact ASA Member Services at +1 800-272-8258 or +1 703-478-2228, or via email at asainfo@appraisers.org.

ABOUT ASA

ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization that represents all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or their free Find an Appraiser Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.