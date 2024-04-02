Russell Brunson Shares Unpublished Napoleon Hill Books with Secrets of Success Book Club

Co-founder of ClickFunnels is gifting access of groundbreaking, never-before-published books by Hill to members of his personal achievement-focused book club.

In just 10 years, Russell Brunson grew a fledgling software company for entrepreneurs into a multi-million dollar empire. He credits the success of ClickFunnels to principles of personal achievement he learned from great minds like Napoleon Hill. Brunson has amassed one of the most impressive collections of rare Napoleon Hill books in the world, including two unpublished books he is sharing with members of his recently launched movement, Secrets of Success.

Secrets of Success provides a wealth of exclusive mindset knowledge for anyone wishing to break free of mediocrity and stagnation in their business, athletic or musical pursuits, personal relationships, and more. The online book club about mindset is inspired by Brunson’s obsession with rare books and manuscripts by personal development titans like Hill, P.T. Barnum, Orison Swett Marden, and Elsie Lincoln Benedict.

Members of the mindset group will have access to the insights of two never-before-published Napoleon Hill books: “It Will Place You Wherever You Wish to Be Among Men” and “Secrets of Master Salesmanship.”

Feeling that the two books are truly extraordinary and should never be lost to time, Brunson remarked being thrilled to share their wisdom with people dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of their lives.

The books are part of a trove of rare Napoleon Hill books totaling $2,685,000 that Brunson purchased for his personal library. His library contains more than 15,000 rare books and manuscripts and will soon be housed in Brunson’s 20,000-square-foot Atlas Research Center, which is being built near the ClickFunnels headquarters in Eagle, Idaho.

The books are part of a curated collection of knowledge shared with success book club members within Secrets of Success. Members have access to podcasts and daily newsletters with actionable tips for accelerating personal development. They can also gain VIP access to the Atlas Research Center’s events venue, which will feature sought-after speakers and an opportunity for members to create premiere events for their target audiences.

“People are joining Secrets of Success from all walks of life,” said Brunson. “We have dancers, athletes, academics, entrepreneurs, and serious bibliophiles. The thing they all have in common is a hunger for learning and an unflinching commitment to reaching their full potential.”

With ClickFunnels, Brunson provided a way for entrepreneurs to get their message to the market as efficiently as possible. With Secrets of Success, he is giving entrepreneurs and others a way to maximize personal achievement based on the most innovative, inspirational literature available. To learn more about the movement, visit www.SecretsofSuccess.com.

About Secrets of Success

Started by digital marketer Russell Brunson, the Secrets of Success online library on mindset helps entrepreneurs learn strategies and tools taught by legendary authors like Napoleon Hill for focus and success.