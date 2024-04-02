NMIMS Chandigarh’s STME Conducts InnovateX Hackathon – Encourages Students to Leverage Technology for Societal Good

NMIMS Chandigarh School of Technology Management’s (STME) Matrixx Technical Club and ACM chapter organised the ‘InnovateX Hackathon’, a first-ever Intra-college two-day hackathon on campus premises. Held under the guidance of Dr. Jyotsna Singh, Associate Dean, STME and Faculty Coordinators Dr. Jagpreet and Dr. Aditya Bakshi, the theme of the hackathon was ‘Tech for Social Impact’. It was dedicated to harnessing technology for positive social change and urging students to bring out their creative capabilities to develop solutions that have a meaningful impact on society. The event brought together all STME students to collaborate, innovate and develop prototypes of tech-driven solutions.

The participating students worked on various problem statements such as a Health and Wellness Platform- Developing solutions to improve access to healthcare services and promote well-being; a Navigation App for Blind People – Designing navigation aids to assist visually impaired individuals; a Financial Empowerment App – Crafting digital platforms to promote financial literacy and facilitate effective money management; an Education Accessibility Portal – Creating tools to enhance accessibility and inclusivity in education, and Accessible Transportation Solutions – Building systems to optimise transportation routes and enhance public transit accessibility.

The judges for the hackathon were domain and technical experts, Mr. Kundan Munjal, Chief Operating Officer, Zenmonk Technologies, Mohali, and Mr. Anoop Jain, CTO and Enterprise Architect, UCule Computing Pvt Ltd. (FIS), Mohali. Meanwhile, the student coordinators for the event were Mr. Agamjot Singh, Ms. Bhavya Jha, Mr. Anoop Gupta and Mr. Manjot Singh.

The two-day coding event saw 8 teams of 5 members each presenting their ideas on one of the themes to mentors and judges. Through three rounds of evaluations of the hackathon, students empathised and defined their problems, and presented their solutions in front of judges in the form of live demonstrations.

On the concluding day, Mr. Munjal and Mr. Jain evaluated the prototypes developed by the participating groups. The judging criteria included aspects such as innovation, feasibility, impact, scalability and presentation quality of the ideas put forth by the students.

Team 2 secured the first position for their Education Accessibility Platform. Led by Agamjot Singh Monga, the team consisted of Manjot Singh Jolly, Aarushi Vashist, Sarisht Sharma, and Saksham Tripathi. Following closely behind, Team 4 clinched the second position with their Finance Management Platform. Bhavya Jha led the team, which included members Raghav Yogi, Taranjot Singh, Ryan Kukreti, and Bhuvnesh Wadhwa.

The unique prototypes presented at the hackathon saw a display of a range of innovative ideas and approaches and showed the students’ dedication to leveraging technology for social good.