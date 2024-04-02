Adani Gangavaram Port achieves a new record in handling Rakes & Cargo

Adani Gangavaram Port the deepest and the most modern port in the country today set a new record of handling 7,473 rakes in FY 24 and also achieving a 20% of the year on year growth.

AGPL is on track to achieve its highest ever annual cargo of 37.24 MMT for the financial year 2023-2024 and also achieve a 15% of the year on year growth.

The port is poised to offer the best services in the Container Trade and is scheduled to inaugurate its state-of-the-art integrated Container Scanner Facility on 03rd April 2024. The Container Terminal of 5 Lac TEU Capacity with integrated Railway facility shall welcome its first EXIM container service from 17th April, 2024. The Terminal will enable new trade routes & international markets to the industry.

The port has been able to surpass its previous records as management has made strategic investments in infrastructure for efficient cargo handling and railway facilities. The port expects to set further operational records in FY24 and deliver Industry Best Services to its customers.

Speaking on the occasion Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said “We are extremely delighted on this achievement. We at Adani Gangavaram Port always strive to provide the best service to our customers. We offer substantial economic benefits to Indian importers combined with highly efficient port operations and evacuation systems with faster turnaround time & delivery. We are extremely happy to see the trade derive benefits from the modern deep-water infrastructure at the port.”