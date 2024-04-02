Forbes Unveils 38th Annual World’s Billionaires List

LVMH Tycoon Bernard Arnault remains atop the ranking of the worlds richest people as the planet sees a record number of billionaires, worth an all-time high of $14.2 trillion

Forbes announced its 38th annual Worlds Billionaires list, the definitive ranking of the worlds richest people. This years list features a record-breaking 2,781 billionaires, more billionaires than ever before, 141 more than last year and 26 more than the previous record set in 2021.

French luxury goods titan Bernard Arnault tops the Worlds Billionaires ranking for the second year in a row, after his net worth grew by 10% to an estimated $233 billion, thanks to another record year at his conglomerate, LVMH. Elon Musk remains in the second spot, with an estimated net worth of $195 billion, up 8% from last year but noticeably lower than his net worth in November 2021, when he became the first person ever to be worth $300 billion. The decline is largely due to a fall in the value of Tesla shares.

Its been an amazing year for the worlds richest people, with more billionaires around the world than ever before, says Chase Peterson-Withorn, Forbes Senior Editor, Wealth. A record-breaking 14 centibillionaires have 12-figure fortunes. Even during times of financial uncertainty for many, the super-rich continue to thrive.

The worlds billionaires are richer than ever. Collectively, they are worth a record-breaking $14.2 trillion, up by $2 trillion from our 2023 list and $1.1 trillion above the previous record, set in 2021. The top 20, in particular, had a great year, adding a combined $700 billion in wealth over the past 12 months.

Key Highlights:

Newcomers: This years ranking features 265 newcomers, including fashion designer Christian Louboutin ($1.2 billion); NBA legend Magic Johnson ($1.2 billon); TV producer Dick Wolf ($1.2 billion); pop star Taylor Swift ($1.1 billion), who has toured and recorded her way to billionaire status; and OpenAIs Sam Altman ($1 billion).

This years ranking features 265 newcomers, including fashion designer ($1.2 billion); NBA legend ($1.2 billon); TV producer ($1.2 billion); pop star ($1.1 billion), who has toured and recorded her way to billionaire status; and OpenAIs ($1 billion). Globally: The United States still has more billionaires than any other country, now boasting a record 813 on the list, worth a combined $5.7 trillion. China remains second, with 473 (including Hong Kong) worth $1.7 trillion. India, which has a record-breaking 200 billionaires worth $954 billion, ranks third.

The 2024 Billionaires issue features a cover story on investor and sports magnate Todd Boehly.

Feature stories included in the Billionaires package include:

Todd Boehly : Drawing from Warren Buffetts longtime playbook, Boehly has used the cash generated from his boring but dependable annuities business to build an international multibillion-dollar sports and entertainment empire which includes the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chelsea FC and the Golden Globes.

: Drawing from Warren Buffetts longtime playbook, Boehly has used the cash generated from his boring but dependable annuities business to build an international multibillion-dollar sports and entertainment empire which includes the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chelsea FC and the Golden Globes. The $100 Billion Club : The number of people with dozen-digit fortunes is soaring.

: The number of people with dozen-digit fortunes is soaring. Donald Trump : The former Presidents legal woes have taken a half-billion-dollar bite out of his net worth. Meme stock traders might just bail him out. The 2024 Forbes Billionaires List reflects net worths calculated based on stock prices and exchange rates as of March 8, 2024. At the time the list was compiled, Donald Trump was worth $2.3 billion. Forbes has since updated the press release to reflect his current net worth of $5.7 billion as of Monday, April 1, 2024.

Methodology

The Forbes Worlds Billionaires list is a snapshot of wealth using stock prices and currency exchange rates from March 8, 2024.

For the 2024 list, methodology and features, visit: www.forbes.com/billionaires.

