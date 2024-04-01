Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes live turtles of suspected scheduled endangered species (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs seizes live turtles of suspected scheduled endangered species (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



​Hong Kong Customs today (April 1) detected a smuggling endangered species case at Hong Kong International Airport and seized 63 live turtles of suspected scheduled endangered species with an estimated market value of about $819,000.

The case involved a 37-year-old transit male passenger who arrived in Hong Kong from Malaysia yesterday (March 31) and planned to take a flight to the Philippines. When Customs officers conducted examination of the man’s check-in baggage, 63 live turtles were found therein. Upon inspection by officers of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD), the live turtles were suspected to be endangered species listed in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and regulated under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance (Cap. 586) in Hong Kong.

The case has been handed over to the AFCD for follow-up action. Hong Kong Customs reminds the public not to carry controlled items into and out of Hong Kong.

Under the Ordinance, any person importing, exporting or possessing specimens of endangered species not in accordance with the Ordinance commits an offence and will be liable to a maximum fine of $10 million and imprisonment for 10 years upon conviction with the specimens forfeited.

Members of the public may report any suspected smuggling activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).