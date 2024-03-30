Hong Kong – FEHD cancels licence of food factory in Sha Tin

FEHD cancels licence of food factory in Sha Tin ***********************************************



​The Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene today (March 29) cancelled the licence of a food factory in Sha Tin, as the operator repeatedly breached the Food Business Regulation (FBR) by extending the business area illegally. The premises concerned have had to cease operation with immediate effect.



The premises are located at Shop C on the ground floor of 32 Chik Chuen Street in Tai Wai.



“Four convictions for the above-mentioned breach were recorded against the shop operator between October last year and January this year. A total fine of $10,100 was levied by the court and 90 demerit points were registered against the licensee under the department’s demerit points system. The contraventions resulted in the cancellation of the licence,” a spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said.



The licensee concerned had a record of four convictions for the same offence between April and September last year. A total fine of $6,600 was levied and 60 demerit points were also registered, resulting in a seven-day and a 14-day licence suspension from August to September and December last year respectively.



The spokesman reminded the licensees of food premises to comply with the FBR and other relevant regulations, or their licences could be suspended or cancelled.



Licensed food premises are required to exhibit a sign at a conspicuous place near the main entrance, indicating that the premises have been licensed. A list of licensed food premises is available on the FEHD website (www.fehd.gov.hk/english/licensing/index.html).