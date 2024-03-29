Hong Kong – Swimming pool complexes to open from April 1 for new swimming season

Swimming pool complexes to open from April 1 for new swimming season ********************************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) announced today (March 28) that swimming pool complexes will open gradually for public use from April 1, or upon completion of annual maintenance, for the new swimming season. The department calls on swimmers to mind their safety and keep public swimming pools clean and hygienic while swimming.

All public swimming pools, except Mui Wo Swimming Pool, will be open between April and October from 6.30am to 10pm for three sessions daily with two one-hour breaks. To tie in with the ferry schedule, the daily opening hours of Mui Wo Swimming Pool start from 8.30am to 6pm, with one one-hour break. In addition, Kowloon Tsai Swimming Pool in Kowloon City District has been temporarily closed for maintenance.

For the 17 pool complexes with both heated and non-heated swimming facilities, heated facilities will continue operation between April 1 and 15 while non-heated facilities will come into service from April 16.

The 17 swimming pool complexes include:

Hong Kong Island:



District Swimming Pool Complex ——– ———————– Central and Western Kennedy Town Swimming Pool Wan Chai Morrison Hill Swimming Pool

Kowloon:



District Swimming Pool Complex ——– ———————– Kowloon City Ho Man Tin Swimming Pool Wong Tai Sin Hammer Hill Road Swimming Pool Morse Park Swimming Pool Kwun Tong Kwun Tong Swimming Pool Sham Shui Po Lai Chi Kok Park Swimming Pool Yau Tsim Mong Kowloon Park Swimming Pool

New Territories:



District Swimming Complex ——– —————— Islands Tung Chung Swimming Pool North Fanling Swimming Pool Sha Tin Hin Tin Swimming Pool Sha Tin Jockey Club Swimming Pool Tsuen Wan Shing Mun Valley Swimming Pool Tuen Mun Tuen Mun Swimming Pool Tuen Mun North West Swimming Pool Yuen Long Yuen Long Swimming Pool Sai Kung Tseung Kwan O Swimming Pool

To maintain the hygiene of public swimming pools, each pool will be closed for thorough cleaning once a week, in addition to the routine cleaning work carried out daily. The cleaning operation will be conducted on a designated weekday (Monday to Friday) from 10am to the end of the second session. If the scheduled weekly cleaning day falls on a public holiday, cleaning will be rescheduled to another weekday in the same week.

Individual swimming pools will be temporarily closed during certain periods in 2024 for maintenance works. Details are set out in the Annex.

To ensure a clean environment in public swimming pools, swimmers should maintain personal hygiene and observe the pool rules, including the following points:

(a) Swimmers should shower before entering the pool deck;

(b) Swimmers should walk through the shower bath and footbath;

(c) Swimmers should not go swimming if they feel unwell and should seek medical consultation instead;

(d) Swimmers are advised to use the toilet before swimming and should never urinate or defecate in the pools. They should leave the water immediately and use the toilet if they have to vomit; and

(e) Parents should teach their children the importance of maintaining personal and public hygiene.

Holders of public swimming pool monthly tickets are encouraged to apply for monthly ticket smart cards which are printed with the card holder’s photo and preloaded with information on the validity period. The smart cards will enable holders to enter the pools easily and conveniently without having to produce documentary proof of identity. Interested monthly ticket holders can apply for smart cards free of charge. For details, please visit the following website: www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/beach/swim-intro/swim-ticket.html.

For details of the opening arrangements and the schedule of the weekly cleaning operations of the public swimming pools, please visit the following websites:

www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/beach/swim-intro/swim-location-hk.html ;

(swimming pools in Hong Kong Island and Kowloon); and

www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/beach/swim-intro/swim-location-nt.html

(swimming pools in the New Territories).