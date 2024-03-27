Vegan Travel Company Veggies Abroad Champions Travel as a Vehicle for Change

ROYAL OAK, Mich., [March 18, 2024] — As the summer travel season approaches, Veggies Abroad urges travelers to harness the power of their journeys as a form of activism. With a record 4.7 billion passengers expected to fly globally in 2024, up from the previous record of 4.5 billion in 2019, according to the International Air Transport Association, there are ample opportunities for travelers to be more conscious of their impact and advocate for causes they

believe in.

“Traveling and activism are often viewed as separate pursuits, but they intersect in powerful ways,” says Rebecca Gade-Sawicki, founder of Veggies Abroad. “Our travels extend beyond exploring new landscapes; They become opportunities for expressing our values and advocating for what truly matters to us in both big and small ways.”

This issue is important within the vegan space because, for many who follow the lifestyle, everything that they purchase in their day-to-day life is a conscious vote to minimize harm to animals, the environment, and human health. Veggies Abroad believes that this shouldn’t stop when we travel; we just need to be more conscious of it.

By encouraging travelers to use their journeys as a form of activism, we are amplifying the opportunity for change. Travel presents unique opportunities to engage with communities, businesses, and decision-makers around the world, advocating for more sustainable, ethical, and compassionate practices in sometimes unexpected ways.

Veggies Abroad outlines four main ways travelers can use their journeys as a form of activism: 1. Vote with Your Dollar: Every dollar spent while traveling sends a message about what consumers prioritize. With 2 billion people expected to spend 2 trillion on travel by 2030, travelers have the power to drive change by supporting ethical practices, sustainability, and responsible business conduct. Travelers should consider supporting companies that share some (or all) of their values.

2. Use Your Voice: Whether approaching staff directly or leaving reviews on platforms like Trip Advisor and Google, travelers can use their voices to advocate for change. Suggestions include praising current menu options or encouraging them to adopt more vegan options, reducing single-use plastics, or encouraging more sustainable practices. When leaving reviews, be conscious of whether it will have a positive effect on the reader or turn them off. If it’s a bad experience, it’s often better to speak directly with the staff or send an e-mail; Public humiliation will never change anything.

3. Spark Conversations: Every conversation while traveling is an opportunity to make an impact. By engaging with hotel staff, servers, tour guides, and others, travelers can plant seeds of awareness and inspire positive change. Even the smallest conversation can leave an impact.

4. Spread the Word: When travelers discover businesses doing exemplary work, they should share their experience with others. Personal recommendations and social media posts can create a ripple effect. This can also be incredibly meaningful for small businesses who rarely have large marketing budgets.

“By integrating activism into our travels, we can create positive change and leave a lasting impact on the places we visit,” adds Gade-Sawicki. “Together, we can make a difference and advocate for a more sustainable and compassionate world.”

If you’d like to discuss this further, Veggies Abroad founder Rebecca Gade Sawicki is available for interviews and has dedicated a recent podcast episode to this topic. The Veggies Abroad Vegan Travel podcast can be found on all platforms.

For more information on Veggies Abroad and their vegan travel offerings, visit

veggiesabroad.com

###

About Veggies Abroad: Veggies Abroad is a leading provider of vegan travel experiences, offering curated small group tours and custom planning services that combine the thrill of exploration with a commitment to ethical practices. With a focus on plant-based cuisine and cultural immersion, Veggies Abroad invites travelers to discover the world in a way that aligns with their values.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Gade Sawicki

(248) 595-4425

rebecca@veggiesabroad.com