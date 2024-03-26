Sebring & Associates Adds Alex Kaplan, Esq.

Sebring & Associates recently added Alex Kaplan, Esq. to their Law Firm. Alex previously worked with Pittsburgh law firms and has experience in commercial litigation, general liability, and commercial transactions.

“Alex will work to serve our clients and expand the practice of the law firm,” said Brenda Sebring, principal. “We’re pleased to add Alex as it reflects our continued growth and expansion of real estate services in Western Pennsylvania.”

Alex is a Pittsburgh native and a 2018 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, where he served as a Managing Editor for the University of Pittsburgh Law Review. Prior to law school, Alex earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from The Pennsylvania State University in 2014. Alex is admitted to practice law in Pennsylvania and is a member of the Allegheny County Bar Association. In his free time, Alex enjoys spending time with family and friends, golfing, and rooting for the Steelers and Pirates.

About Sebring & Associates

Sebring & Associates specializes in commercial and residential real estate and construction law serving businesses, developers, builders, landlords, realtors, and homeowners. Sebring also represents individual homeowners in all types of real estate litigation. The firm operates as a full-service title insurance agency and real estate closing company. Additionally, Sebring provides business services including corporate formation, estate planning and administration, and legal services to the oil and gas industry.