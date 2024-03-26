J Bradley Experience Team Up with Billionaires Row

J Bradley Hilton and Sir William Benson Champagne Mogul have forged a relationship to co market extraordinary experiences with the finest champagne and cognacs to the ultra affluent traveler worldwide.

J Bradley Hilton, the grandson of iconic American Hotelier Conrad Hilton and son of Sr. Vice Chairman Eric Hilton, has extensive experience working on enhancing affinity programs, loyalty rewards and reservations systems. Sir William Benson is the founder and CEo of Billionaires Row & Water, which can be purchased at the most exclusive restaurants, hotels and resorts in the world.

The events include high end fashion runway shows to blimp races around multiple countries. J Bradley is working with Billionaires Row and its vineyard partners in France, Argentina and Napa to produce commemorative J Bradley Wine Champagne and water for each event.

Coverage and commentary on the Billionaires Row J Bradley experiences will be on America Radio App, which streams music and political news in 30 million cars: Tesla, Mercedes, Range Rover, Jaguar, mini, and Volvo.