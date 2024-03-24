Hong Kong – Spectacular flower show at Victoria Park to close tomorrow (with photos)

Spectacular flower show at Victoria Park to close tomorrow (with photos) ************************************************************************



The annual Hong Kong Flower Show extravaganza at Victoria Park will close at 9pm tomorrow (March 24). Members of the public are urged to grasp the final chance to see tens of thousands of blooming flowers in all their splendour.



After the show, flowers that are in good condition and suitable for replanting will be distributed to the public at 10am on March 25 at the park’s South Pavilion Plaza (near the Sugar Street entrance). It is estimated that about 3 000 pots will be distributed, subject to conditions of the plants. Each person will be given one pot only on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. To help protect the environment, members of the public are encouraged to bring their own bags.



During the flower show period, various recreational fringe activities have been held at the showground. One of the activities, the Jockey Club Student Drawing Competition, held its prize presentation ceremony today (March 23). Winning entries are now on display at the showground.



The competition was conducted in five categories and the champions are as follows:



Junior Section in Primary School:

Huang Chak-yan from Sheng Kung Hui Lui Ming Choi Memorial Primary School

Senior Section in Primary School:

Wong Yui-ching from The Salvation Army Ann Wyllie Memorial School

Junior Section in Secondary School:

Hui Nok from Po Leung Kuk Laws Foundation College

Senior Section in Secondary School:

Lam Shuk-mei from Tang Shiu Kin Victoria Government Secondary School

Tertiary Institution Section:

Fan Yan-yuet from The Education University of Hong Kong



Meanwhile, the flower show is hosting an online voting campaign called “My Most Favourite Garden Plot”. Voters can choose their favourite from the garden plots of the 18 districts at the flower show, with the chance of winning free air tickets.



The flower show is organised by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department. The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust is supporting the flower show for the 12th consecutive year and has been its major sponsor since 2014. The Club’s support for the Hong Kong Flower Show, like all its charity donations, is made possible by its unique integrated business model through which racing and wagering generate employment, tax and charity support for the community.



This year’s flower show is one of the events under Art March of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. The show is running until March 24 from 9am to 9pm daily. For more details and its admission fee arrangements, please visit the event webpage (www.hkflowershow.hk/en/hkfs/2024/index.html) or call 2601 8260 for enquiry.