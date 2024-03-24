Author Norbert Gomes Will Sign Copies of His Book “Ireland’s Unparalleled Essence” at The L.A. Times Festival of Books 2024

San Diego CA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, March 23, 2024

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024 will occur on April 21-22, 2024, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles. The book festival will abound with works that draw inspiration from many literary traditions all around the world. Thats why Norbert G Gomes has arranged an exhibit for his poem collection series, Irelands Unparalleled Essence: Volume 1, at the event. He will also hold a book-signing session on April 20, 2024 and 11:45 AM -12:45 PM, at the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnets exhibit at booth #225.

Gomes comes from a background in radio broadcasting, having created and launched Los Angeles TEN-Q Radio. Hes also an avid orchid breeder and music enthusiast. His poems on Ireland are one of the biggest, most ambitious demonstrations of his writing talent.

The first volume of his Irelands Unparalleled Essence series will be taking center stage in his exhibit and book-signing session at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024. It invites readers to take the first step on a poetic odyssey through lush landscapes, ancient echoes and vibrant history of Ireland all the way from the dawn of its early settlers to the modern day.

It is in this first book that Gomes makes his intent clear to readers who decide to join him on the journey. The poems will not simply focus on a single aspect of the Emerald Isle. It (and the books following it) will encompass everything from Irelands natural beauty and geography to its vast mythology, poetic traditions, music, and more.

In any case, its certainly a great trove for anyone seeking literary inspiration from Irish culture. Those curious about Norbert G Gomes Irelands Unparalleled Essence: Volume I should drop by the ReadersMagnet exhibit at the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2024 on April 20, 2024 and 11:45 AM -12:45 PM to get a signed copy of the book. The book is also available on retailers such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Gomes also shares more about his work on the study of Irish culture on his website at https://norbertggomes.com/.

Irelands Unparalleled Essence: Volume I

Author: Norbert G Gomes

Published date: December 1, 2023

Publisher: Self-Published

Genre: Culture

Author Bio

Norbert G. Gomes, recognized by Marquis Whos Who for his accomplishments, has led a distinguished career in radio broadcasting, notably creating and launching TEN-Q Radio in Los Angeles. His innovative spirit extends to his ventures in orchid breeding, having registered nearly 600 new cymbidium hybrid orchids and discovered new species during an expedition in Asia. Gomes dedication to his crafts and his golden ear for hit music, earning him over 70 Gold and Platinum record awards, are reflected in the rich tapestry of his writing.