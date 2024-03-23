Out of the Narrows: The Artists’ Haggadah Featured at the Dr. Bernard Heller Museum in New York

The Jewish Artist Collective Chicago (JACC) proudly presents “Out of the Narrows: The Artists’ Haggadah,” a unique and thought-provoking rendition of the traditional Passover Haggadah. This extraordinary Haggadah, featuring art by 11 talented artists, is currently showcased at the Dr. Bernard Heller Museum in New York as part of the exhibit “The Haggadah: Old and New,” running in the Backman Gallery.

“Out of the Narrows” draws its inspiration from the Hebrew word for Egypt, mitzrayim, meaning “the narrow place,” a term that resonates deeply with the challenges of our times. Motivated by the artists’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Haggadah delves into themes of immigration, antisemitism, Diaspora, the environment, and other contemporary issues. It poses profound questions, such as “How does art make sense of the Passover story?” and “How can art reflect on the plagues of disease, death, and injustice that still exist?”

With over 3,000 Haggadot in existence, “Out of the Narrows: The Artists’ Haggadah” stands out for its engaging and original artwork that sparks lively conversations. Available on B & N Press and Blurb, this 144-page, full-color Haggadah features the entire traditional text alongside insightful art commentary by the JACC artists.

The idea for this exceptional Haggadah emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the need for socially distanced Passover celebrations inspired Carol Neiger, Berit Engen, and Susan Dickman to create a text rich in meaning and beauty. The artists sought to engage readers visually and thematically, aiming to evoke profound discussions at Seders.

“Out of the Narrows” is a collaborative effort of Jewish Artists Collective Chicago (JAC-C), a community of multidisciplinary artists committed to sharing ideas and creating dialogue. The Haggadah was conceptualized and designed by Carol Neiger (project director, designer, Berit Engen (content curator, editor), and Susan Dickman (editor, writer). Visit the JACC website to purchase “Out of the Narrows: The Artists’ Haggadah”

Exhibit Details:

Location: Dr. Bernard Heller Museum, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, One West Fourth Street, New York

Admission: Free

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 am – 6:30 pm

Tours/Information: 212-824-2218; hellermuseum@huc.edu