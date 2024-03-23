Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, ArchCity Defenders, and Shriners Children’s St. Louis

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, March 26, at all three locations. Funds raised from the day will be donated to local nonprofits the Alzheimer’s Association, ArchCity Defenders, and Shriners Children’s St. Louis. The funds will help these charities fulfill their missions of educating and raising awareness of Alzheimer’s, advancing the rights of communities, and providing specialty pediatric care, respectively.

Once a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria hosts Giveback Tuesday, where the restaurant donates 100% of the day’s profits from each of its three locations in Ballpark Village, Rock Hill, and Town and Country to three local nonprofit organizations. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $419,116 to local nonprofit organizations.

The Alzheimer’s Association, established in 1980, provides care and support for those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Its Greater Missouri Chapter will use the Giveback Tuesday funds to educate and raise awareness of the disease through education programs and workshops, far-reaching campaigns, and alz.org, a vast repository of information.

To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter, please visit https://www.alz.org/greatermissouri.

ArchCity Defenders, founded in 2009, is a holistic legal advocacy organization that combats the criminalization of poverty and state violence, especially in communities of color. Funds received will go toward expanding the nonprofit’s multifaceted advocacy, organizing, litigation, and direct service work.

To learn more about ArchCity Defenders, please visit https://www.archcitydefenders.org.

Since 1924, the hospital Shriners Children’s St. Louis has provided specialized pediatric care to children regardless of families’ financial status or ability to pay. Funds from the giveback event will advance the treatment of children with orthopedic needs.

To learn more about Shriners Children’s St. Louis, please visit https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/locations/st-louis.

About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Founded in 2008, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has expanded to three staple locations in St. Louis, Missouri, offering award-winning reimagined interpretations of regional Italian cuisine featuring fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.