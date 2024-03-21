SVAM Partners with Cynomi to Enhance Cybersecurity Offerings

SSVAM, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Cynomi, a cybersecurity firm specializing in proactive data protection solutions. This strategic alliance marks a significant step forward in both companies’ missions to provide cutting-edge technology solutions to businesses worldwide.

The collaboration between SVAM and Cynomi brings together SVAM’s expertise in digital innovation and Cynomi’s advanced cybersecurity capabilities. By combining forces, the two companies aim to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity solutions that address the evolving threats faced by organizations in today’s digital landscape and provide vCISO services at a scale.

“At SVAM, we understand the critical importance of cybersecurity in today’s interconnected world,” said Anil Kapoor, CEO at SVAM. “Our partnership with Cynomi allows us to further enhance our cybersecurity offerings, providing our clients with robust solutions to safeguard their digital assets.”

Through this partnership, SVAM and Cynomi will collaborate to integrate Cynomi’s cutting-edge cybersecurity technology into SVAM’s suite of digital transformation solutions. This integration will enable businesses to fortify their defences against cyber threats while embracing the benefits of digital innovation. It will also enable businesses to leverage AI-powered, automated vCISO platform to continuously assess cybersecurity posture, build strategic remediation plans and execute them to reduce risk.

About SVAM:

SVAM International Inc. is a global Information Technology (IT) services provider that delivers high-quality Digital Transformation solutions to businesses across various industries. With three decades of experience, SVAM offers a wide range of services, including IT consulting, Application Development, Cybersecurity, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Managed Services, and more. With a focus on innovation and client satisfaction, SVAM helps businesses harness the power of technology to drive growth and achieve their goals.

About Cynomi.com:

Cynomi is a cybersecurity firm that specializes in proactive data protection solutions. By leveraging advanced technologies and innovative strategies, Cynomi helps organizations identify and mitigate cybersecurity risks, safeguarding their sensitive data from potential threats.