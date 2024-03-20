Japan – TANAKA Holdings to Relocate Head Office to New Building in Kayabacho, Site of Group’s Founding

TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), the sole holding company of TANAKA Precious Metals, announced today that it constructed a new head office building in Nihonbashi Kayabacho, Chuo-ku, the founding site of TANAKA Precious Metals, and will relocate head office functions to the new building on April 1, 2024.

Perspective rendering of the new head office building

Relationship Between Kayabacho and TANAKA Precious Metals

Founder Umekichi Tanaka trained at a pawn brokerage in Tokyo called Ejimaya and opened Ejimaya Tanaka Shoten, a money exchange firm, in 1885. Later, the company transitioned from money exchange to the bullion trading business and started melting down and refining purchased foreign currency to sell the metal. The techniques acquired during this period led to the development and manufacture of precious metal products and materials used in industrial areas. Subsequently, TANAKA Precious Metals has consistently delivered a diverse range of technologies and services tailored to meet evolving demands while exploring the expansive potential of precious metals.

The founding site, located in Kitajima-cho, Nihonbashi-ku, Tokyo (currently Nihonbashi Kayabacho, Chuo-ku), was the location of TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K.’s head office from 1885 to 2006, but the head office functions were relocated to Tokyo’s Marunouchi district in 2006. To remain at the cutting edge as a leading precious metals company and to develop even further while maintaining the founding philosophy, TANAKA Holdings decided to return head office functions to Kayabacho, the Group’s founding site in a community that continues to undergo remarkable evolution, including redevelopment of surrounding areas and establishment of sites that promote interaction among generations.

Concept Incorporated into the New Head Office Building

The new head office building was designed based on the concept of “Connecting with people, the city and the future” and the idea of serving as a site for creating a more promising future while interacting with various people and achieving harmony among diverse values.

The exterior of the new building adopts calm colors, and the limited space is used to create a site that incorporates greenery and effectively evokes a sense of nature to achieve harmony with the tranquil townscape of Kayabacho, which has developed throughout history.

The new building features an open staircase in the center to create a barrier-free atmosphere and promote openness and candid communication among employees. In addition, to encourage Activity Based Working (ABM), a work style that enables flexible selection of working place and time according to the specific details and circumstances of one’s work, the new building adopts a free-address system and has a layout with a variety of different spaces ranging from web-enabled booths that facilitate individual work to meeting spaces that can easily accommodate variable numbers of people.

The building also has DOCK2085, a future concept room that will serve as a site for innovation initiatives by TANAKA Precious Metals. Here, we will envision the global environment in 2085, including climate and resources, as well as the industries that support people’s lives, including food, healthcare, and cities. We will also tackle the challenges of finding solutions to global environmental and social issues and creating a sustainable future through research, development, and collaboration with world-class engineers.

Not only did we take measures to reduce environmental impact during construction, but the new building satisfies the Zero Energy Building (ZEB) Ready standards, based on an assessment that energy consumption will be 51% lower than that required by a conventional building through the adoption of high-efficiency equipment and the active use of natural energy to reduce energy consumption.

Overview of the New Head Office Building

Location: 2-6-6 Nihonbashi Kayabacho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo TEL: 03-6311-5511 FAX: 03-6311-5509 No. of floors: Eight stories and one basement level Structure: Steel frame with partial steel-reinforced concrete structure Main uses: Offices and meeting spaces Owner: TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. Designer: KUME SEKKEI Co., Ltd. Builder: Obayashi Corporation Site area: 1,307.88 m² Building area: 1,040.98 m² Total floor area: 8,809.27 m² Start of construction: February 1, 2022 Completed: February 29, 2024

About TANAKA Precious Metals

Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA Precious Metals has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volumes of precious metals handled. Over the course of many years, TANAKA has not only manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry but also provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and around the world collaborate and cooperate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,355 employees, the group’s consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, was 611 billion yen.

TANAKA Holdings Website

https://www.tanaka.co.jp/english/

Press inquiries

TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd.

https://www.tanaka.co.jp/support/req/other_contact_e/index.html

