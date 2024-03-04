Artworks by Radcliffe Bailey and Pietro Consagra Lead The Way at Ahlers and Ogletree auction Held February 23rd in Atlanta

The mixed media assemblage by the late Southern African American artist Radcliffe Bailey, titled The Magic City (1994,) was pulled from the outstanding private collection of Bill Stewart. It was made from a combination of door, carpet, beeswax, dried flowers, iron brands, collage, tar and photos. The monumental work, 80 inches tall by 131 inches wide, more than doubled its $30,000 high estimate.

The sculpture by Consagra, executed in 1966, was titled Ferro Transparente Blanco. The work was signed and dated to the base and stood 27 inches tall. In 1947, Consagra was among the founding members of the Forma 1 group of artists, who advocated both Marxism and structured abstraction.

Following are additional highlights from the auction, which featured contemporary and modern art and furniture, plus the private collection of Atlanta interior designer Bill Stewart. Online bidding was facilitated by Ahlers & Ogletrees platform, bid.AandOAuctions.com, plus LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and BidSquare.com. All prices quoted here include a 21 percent buyers premium.

A pair of circa 1960s black walnut ‘Grass-Seated’ chairs by George Nakashima (American 1905-1990), having a round back over spindle supports, resting on a woven grass seat and raised on turned legs, apparently unmarked, from the collection of Debbie Ellis, St. Mary’s, Ga., hit $7,865.

