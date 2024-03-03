MRO Master Data Leader Verdantis Welcomes Chemical Manufacturing Giant to its Growing Client Base

The collaboration focuses on consolidating more than 1,00,000 unharmonized material master records across multiple languages into a single, unified source of truth. By leveraging its deep expertise in data management, Verdantis will categorize, parse, correct, standardize, and enrich part data, eliminating duplicates and extracting valuable insights from manufacturer names and part numbers.

“We are honored to partner with such a respected industry leader,” said Anbarasu Reddy, General Manager and Head of Operations at Verdantis “By addressing the complexities of their MRO master data, we are confident that our solution will unlock significant benefits, including improved procurement efficiency, reduced inventory costs, and ultimately, more informed decision-making throughout the organization.”

The project’s commitment to data quality extends beyond initial cleansing. Verdantis will implement a robust data governance plan, ensuring exceptional data accuracy and integrity. This plan includes ongoing maintenance, secure access control for authorized users, and seamless integration with the client’s ERP system through a dedicated middleware. Moreover, the user interface will be available in multiple languages, empowering a global workforce to access and manage data efficiently.

Verdantis is committed to empowering organizations to achieve operational excellence through data-driven insights and optimized MRO processes. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey and sets the stage for a successful partnership that will contribute to a sustainable and efficient future for both organizations.

Verdantis looks forward to a successful collaboration, contributing to optimized material master data management processes and ensuring a sustainable and efficient future.

About Verdantis (Division of Ultria Inc.)

Verdantis, the Master Data Management (MDM) division of Ultria Inc., empowers G1000 companies with automated solutions for optimizing their material and service data since 2004.

Harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Verdantis provides enterprise-grade MDM solutions designed to deliver real ROI and tangible business benefits. Our end-to-end, force-multiplying solutions encompass material and service MDM, with pre-built specifications for over 3,700 categories. This empowers enterprises to unlock the full potential of their ERP/MRP/EAM investments.

Verdantis helps companies improve the quality, consistency, and accessibility of their master data to drive better business outcomes. For more information, please visit www.verdantis.com.

