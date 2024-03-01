National Stock Exchange (NSE) Celebrates the Second Listing on Social Stock Exchange Segment by Ekalavya Foundation

The Social Stock Exchange (SSE) achieves yet another milestone with the successful second listing, featuring Ekalavya Foundation, on the SSE Segment. The listing ceremony took place at National Stock Exchange’s Headquarters in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, marking a significant step forward in the realm of impact-driven finance.

The inaugural listing of SGBS Unnati Foundation on December 13, 2023, set the stage for historic moments on the SSE platform. The current listing, celebrated with enthusiasm, witnessed a gathering of distinguished dignitaries, officials, and representatives from Non-Profit Organizations (NPOs), NABARD, donors such as Zerodha and other stakeholders.

Ekalavya Foundation successfully mobilized funds amounting to approximately INR 85.30 lakhs. These funds will play a pivotal role in facilitating the training of tribal farmers in the state of Telangana. The focus of the training will be on sustainable livelihood development in agriculture-allied sectors.

Shri Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer of NSE extended heartfelt congratulations to the Ekalavya Foundation team. He expressed “I am reminded of the words of our Hon’ble Finance Minister, Government of India Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman of taking “the capital markets closer to the masses and meet various social welfare objectives related to inclusive growth and financial inclusion”, during the budget session of 2019, where the vision for an SSE was cast, a vision that is no longer a distant dream but a tangible reality.” He also gave a special mention to SEBI that played a pivotal role in launching the Social Stock Exchange framework in India.

The SSE platform continues to grow and today we have more than 50 registered Non-Profit Organizations (NPOs). Among these, a few more NPOs have successfully raised funds, and many others are in the process of doing so. The initiatives span diverse developmental areas, including education, skilling, agriculture, and poverty alleviation for tribal farmers.

The SSE platform remains committed to bridging the gap between financial markets and social welfare objectives, bringing about inclusive growth and financial empowerment. As more NPOs express their intent to raise funds through SSE, the platform solidifies its role as a catalyst for positive social change.