B2B re-commerce player Rockingdeals Circular Economy collaborates with Myntra and other leading brands

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited (NSE Emerge: ROCKINGDCE), a leading Indian B2B re-commerce player, announced that it has forged collaborations with the leading brands such as Fashion e-commerce giant Myntra, consumer electronics brands Whirlpool and Livpure, Italian luxury brand Pierre Cardin, sportswear maker Shiv Naresh and high-quality fragrances company Ajmal Perfumes, to source surplus inventory. With these partnerships in place, the company has further consolidated its leadership position in the recommerce market.

The Delhi NCR based company has partnered directly with the brands as well as all as the E-commerce platforms to offer authentic and trustworthy products to its customers through its stores and online channels. By means of its unique approach, the company provides an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative of unboxed and pre-owned products for consumers. It also enables consumers to reduce their environmental impact by choosing to reuse rather than purchasing new products.

Speaking on the new collaborations, Mr. Aman Preet, Managing Director, RDCEL stated, “Our brand collaborations seek to provide our consumers with reliable and genuine products. With over two decades of experience in the recommerce space, we are well-positioned to anticipate consumer expectations and offer excellent value to both them as well as brands. We are committed to bringing the best brands to our customers while keeping sustainability, affordability, and reliability in mind.”

Being among India’s most prominent organised players in the B2B sourcing space – RDCEL specialises in unboxed, excess inventory, and refurbished products. Its brand bouquet comprises 18 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across small home appliances, apparel, kitchenware and household items, speakers and mobile accessories, large appliances, footwear, etc.

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited (RDCEL) is a part of the Faridabad-headquartered Rockingdeals Group, which commands a presence from B2B sourcing to B2C retailing. The company was founded by Mr. Aman Preet, a first-generation entrepreneur who pioneered the concept of the ‘organized seconds’ category in mobile phones more than a decade ago.