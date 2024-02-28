Flourish Ventures Promotes Investment Lead in India

Flourish Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm with purpose, today announced new hires and promotions, adding capabilities to its global investment team.

Investment leaders — Harsh Gupta in India and Diana Narváez in Brazil —were promoted to Principals while the fintech-focused venture firm hired 5 team members in 2023.

“In India, Harsh takes on leadership of our portfolio, where he is a trusted counselor for a broad network of innovators, sharing his keen sense of valuations and new markets. Meanwhile, Diana has a hands-on sense of building successful startups in Latin America. Having lived in Colombia, Brazil and Mexico, she is deeply connected to Flourish’s mission and can operate independently to build our presence across the region,” said Flourish Co-Founder and Managing Partner Arjuna Costa. “We are very fortune to have them on our team.”

The expanded roles for Gupta and Narváez, along with the firm’s recent hires, provide additional support to early-stage mission-driven founders in the five continents where Flourish invests. The firm’s global portfolio includes more than 70 companies working toward building a fair financial system.

Flourish also expanded its global presence onboarding investment analyst Jana Ahmed Aboughaly in Africa senior investment analysts Matt Kelly and Crystal Sun in the U.S., and two global operations team members, Charlee Brady, people operations associate and Garrett Chiem, senior associate. Their talents add to the firm’s breadth of expertise in key areas.