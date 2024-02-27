VIP Industries Expands its presence with its First Exclusive Caprese Outlet in Delhi South Ex

VIP Industries Limited, Asia’s largest and the world’s second-largest luggage manufacturer today announced the grand inauguration of its first exclusive Caprese handbags store in Delhi South Ex. The new identity retail store of 300 sq ft. marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to providing the discerning Delhi audience with access to the latest collections from the renowned Caprese brand.

Strategically located in the bustling area of SouthEx in Delhi, the new Caprese handbags store will serve as a premier destination for fashion enthusiasts seeking the epitome of style and sophistication. The Brand is inspired by the Italian isle of Capri and the brand store will showcase an avant-garde range of handbags & accessories for every woman who wishes to announce her arrival in life. With its contemporary design and immersive shopping experience, the store is poised to become a must-visit destination for trendsetters and fashion-forward individuals across the city.

On this special occasion, Ms. Neetu Kashiramka, Managing Director, VIP Industries, said: “We are very excited to launch our latest Caprese store in the heart of Delhi South Ex. This launch signifies our dedication to offering the Delhi audience unparalleled access to the finest in fashion and accessories. We believe that the new store will serve as a dynamic Launchpad for showcasing our innovative designs and expanding our presence in the thriving Delhi market. We continue to set new standards in the fashion industry.”

On this Occasion, Ms. Pushpita Gaur, the Business Head of Caprese Said “Thrilled to announce the grand debut of Caprese’s premier store in the heart of Delhi’s South Ex! Our avant-garde layout promises an unparalleled fashion sojourn, setting the stage for an exquisite sartorial voyage. This boutique serves as a catalyst for innovation, unveiling our latest collections to Delhi’s discerning fashion aficionados. In a city pulsating with style, Caprese handbags emerges as the quintessential partner, dedicated to elevating the very essence of fashion.”

The company recently launched its exclusive Cartlon store at Mumbai airport, further extending its reach to cater to the needs of travellers with its premium bags collection.