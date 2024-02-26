South Asia’s Leading Travel Show, SATTE 2024 concludes today, successfully highlighting Sustainable Tourism and Industry Collaboration

The 31st edition of SATTE 2024, South Asia’s leading travel show, concluded on Saturday. The three-day event, organized at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, was a resounding success with an overwhelming response from buyers, exhibitors, industry leaders and travellers from across the globe.

On the final day, the event witnessed buyer-seller meets, featuring various destination presentations, highlighting diverse offerings from national and international tourism boards. Buyers and sellers engaged actively, generating ample future business opportunities. The event also witnessed several panel discussions and brainstorming sessions on paving the way for the sector’s growth and expansion. The event also created a platform for strategic discussion on subjects such as Vision@2047, MICE tourism, tangible and intangible heritage, the market of South Asia and its momentum, and how to boost inbound tourism in India.

Themed “Inclusive and Sustainable Tourism,” SATTE 2024 served as a significant platform for driving collaboration and innovation within the travel and tourism space. Testament to its year-on-year growth, this edition boasts of remarkable figures with over 1,500 exhibitors and over 50,000 pre-registered trade attendees expected to attend the show from across India and the world, including 1000 domestic and international buyers. State such as Uttar Pradesh, as the host state, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and 8 Northeastern States also participated in the event.

Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director at Informa Markets India Pvt Ltd, expressed his gratitude for participants who made SATTE 2024 a success and shared his optimism for the future. “As we conclude SATTE 2024, I am filled with immense pride for what we have accomplished together. This year’s edition pushed the boundaries for innovation, collaboration, and set a benchmark for travel trade tourism events in India. SATTE 2024 showcased the resilience and potential of South Asia’s travel and tourism industry. The focus on sustainable tourism is crucial for our future, and we are committed to working with all the stakeholders involved to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth. We would again like to extend our thanks to all the associations who tied up with SATTE 2024,” he said.

PATA, UFTAA, TAAI, TAFI, IATO, ADTOI, SKAL, ICPB, TOA, ABTO, OTOAI, ATOAI and ETAA, among others, were associated with the event.

Initiatives such as ‘ATITHI’, an exclusive reverse buyer-seller meet in collaboration with SPEC (Service Export Promotion Council), and ‘Shakti’, an award function recognizing the outstanding contributions of women entrepreneurs and leaders in the industry, were the key highlights of the three-day expo.

SATTE envisions a prosperous future for the travel and tourism sector and plans to move SATTE 2025 to Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, New Delhi, which is one of the largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities in the world. As the industry continues to adapt and innovate, events such as SATTE will remain a significant platform for collaboration, showcasing new trends and driving sustainable growth in the travel and tourism space.