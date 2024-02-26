Samsung Presents Galaxy AI Vision at MWC 2024 with Latest Products and Services

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will unleash new mobile experiences with Galaxy AI at Mobile World Congress 2024, which kicks off today in Barcelona, Spain. Visitors to the Samsung booth will experience Galaxy AI hands-on across all Galaxy products, centered around Galaxy S24 series which leads the way into a new era of mobile AI. Galaxy AI[1] will also be expanded across the Samsung portfolio, including more intelligent productivity with Galaxy Book4 series, intelligent health with Galaxy Watch6 series, and Galaxy Ring which is being publicly displayed for the first time.

“Our latest Galaxy products and innovations unlock the power of mobile AI to empower users in their everyday lives to open up new possibilities,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “At MWC this year, we’re excited to showcase Galaxy AI across our portfolio, including Galaxy S24 series, proving just how powerful these devices are in enabling a better, more intelligent and connected future.”

Introducing a New Era of Mobile AI

Samsung will present the AI features of Galaxy S24 series that empower user’s communication and creativity, brought to life in everyday scenarios at the booth. This includes features such as Live Translate[2] powered by on-device AI for two-way, real-time translations of phone calls that defy language barriers. Circle to Search with Google[3] enables quick and easy, more intuitive searching to make new discoveries with just a simple gesture. Also on show will be Note Assist[4], which simplifies and organizes complex texts, as well as Generative Edit[5], which allows a user to freely resize or reposition subjects within photos for more creative freedom.

Samsung has also organized a space where visitors can check out the powerful camera performance of Galaxy S24 series. In the zone resembling a dim concert hall, close-up shots can be taken of small objects placed on stage to utilize the Nightography capabilities of Galaxy S24 series, upgraded to be more stable in low light thanks to Galaxy’s AI-based ProVisual Engine[6].

These Galaxy AI capabilities are soon to be expanded to existing Galaxy models, including Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series, as well as Galaxy S23 series and S23 FE[7]. In addition, Samsung is offering the chance to experience enhanced productivity first-hand with Galaxy Book4 series, set to launch globally from February 26. Displayed at the Samsung booth, connectivity features on Galaxy devices will demonstrate how users can elevate productivity seamlessly, such as easy transfer and editing of photos and videos between Galaxy S24, Galaxy Book4 and Galaxy Tab S9.

More Connected Wellness Experiences, Powered by AI

Samsung will be displaying its intelligent health lineup at MWC, offering users even more personalized and seamless health experiences with the transformative power of AI, across even more devices. As part of this portfolio, Galaxy Ring is being unveiled as a new health form factor that simplifies everyday wellness, supporting smarter and healthier living via a more connected digital wellness platform – Samsung Health.

[1] Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by AI features. Samsung Account login may be required to use certain Samsung AI features.

[2] Live Translate requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Live Translate is only available on the pre-installed Samsung Phone app. Calls must be made using the native Samsung dialer. Certain languages may require language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[3] Results may vary depending on visual matches. Requires internet connection. Users may need to update Android to the latest version. Product functionality may be dependent on your app and device settings. Some functions may not be compatible with certain apps. Availability of the service varies by country and language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. Time for the update may vary by models.

[4] For text in Samsung Notes only (200 4000 characters); requires Samsung account log in and internet connection.

[5] Generative Edit requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Editing with Generative Edit results in a resized photo up to 12MP. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.

[6] AI Zoom is applied to distances between digital zoom lengths. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[7] Some AI features from Galaxy S24 series may not be available at previous generation models.