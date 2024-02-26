IILM University’s 11th PRME International Conference Delves Into NEP 2020 And Sustainable Development

IILM University, Greater Noida, one of the prominent educational institutions in India, successfully organised its 11th PRME International Conference on “Transformative Vision of NEP 2020 towards Inclusive and Equitable Education: Revisiting SDG 4.”

The conference was held on February 23 and 24 at the university campus. It served as a platform for comprehensive exploration and discussion of the alignment between the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) set by the United Nations.

The two-day conference was inaugurated by the chief guest, Prof. Alok Rai, Honourable Vice Chancellor of Lucknow University. The guest of honour for the event was Mr. Vijay Gogoi, Partner & Lead at KPMG India, and the keynote speaker was Mr. Neeraj Gupta, Associate Director of Security & Resiliency at Kyndryl. The esteemed dignitaries graced the inaugural function with their presence.

”The 11th PRME International Conference demonstrated a collective commitment towards realising the transformative vision of NEP 2020, fostering inclusive and equitable education. It stands as a testament to IILM’s vision for advancing education and fostering sustainable development on a global level,” said Prof. Taruna Gautam, Vice Chancellor of IILM University Greater Noida.

The inaugural session also featured Prof. Taruna Gautam, Vice Chancellor of IILM University Greater Noida, Prof. Nihar Amoncar, Director School of Management and Prof. Shyamali Satpathy as the convener.

The opening plenary session of the event focussed on the theme “Innovate and Educate: Role of Technology Towards NEP’s Equitable Vision.” The session unearthed significant insights and included preeminent speakers including Mr. Ashish Kumar Service Delivery Manager, TCS | MoC- ATL (NITI Aayog), Mr. Sudhir Dasamantharao Senior Director & Head -Global Business Services, Boston Scientific, and Mr. Shubham Dang, Senior Product Manager, Microsoft.

Following this, in the second plenary, titled “Opportunities and Challenges in the Implementation of New Education Policy”, the speakers delved deeper into the implementation aspects of NEP 2020. The experts in the session included- Prof (Dr.) Vishal Talwar Director, IMT Ghaziabad, Prof (Dr.) Partha Chatterjee, Head of Economics, Shiv Nadar University, Prof (Dr.) Usta M Amin Professor, IILM University, Prof (Dr.) Harsh Vardhan Verma Professor, FMS, University of Delhi.

The third Plenary Session was titled “Bridging the Industry-Academia Gap for Skill Development and Lifelong Learning”. The session featured four speakers- Dr. Somnath Singh, Deputy Director, UN Global Compact Network India, Ms. Gunjan Saini, Learning Partner, Incedo Inc, Mr. Shantanu Dhar, Chief Human Resources Officer, Hindustan Power, and Mr. Rajdeep Sahrawat Executive Director, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP.

In addition, there were presentations by students on startup business ideas organised by Ideathon and E-cell. Moreover, the NGO Club hosted an Eco-conscious Expo where students showcased their products and ideas on green environment and sustainability.

The distinctive conference concluded with a valedictory address by the Guest of Honour, Mr. Amit Mohla, HR Leader, Wipro Ltd., and Chief Guest Dr. Virendra P Singh Chairman, Asia Coaching Network & Advisor, Modi University UP- Rajasthan.