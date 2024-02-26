EzeRx and IMGENEX India Join Hands to Make Healthcare Affordable and Accessible for All

In a landmark development set to transform healthcare access across India, EzeRx, a pioneering healthcare organisation, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with biotechnology powerhouse IMGENEX India. This collaboration brings together two healthcare innovators to advance a shared mission: making quality medical care affordable and accessible to all Indians.

Leveraging EzeRx’s unmatched expertise in AI-powered medical devices and IMGENEX’s leadership in cutting-edge biotechnology, the partners aim to develop cutting-edge screening and diagnostic solutions that are indigenous, low-cost, and effective. This first-of-its-kind partnership unites technical prowess with purpose, applying technology to bridge gaps in preventive care and early diagnosis.

Commenting on the significance of the agreement, EzeRx CEO Partha Pratim Das Mahapatra said, “We are thrilled to partner with IMGENEX India in working towards healthcare equity and empowerment. By combining our complementary strengths, we hope to reshape the delivery of care with ‘Made in India’ products that set new benchmarks in quality, affordability, and scalability.”

EzeRx has previously partnered with leading companies like TCS, Infosys Foundation, and Indian Oil Corporation. However, this strategic partnership with IMGENEX holds special significance for advancing indigenous manufacturing and R&D in healthcare.

According to Shromon Ghosh, Marketing Communications Manager, EzeRx, “Prohibitive costs and access barriers have put quality healthcare out of reach for millions. This partnership changes the equation by combining EzeRx’s MedTech proficiency with IMGENEX’s biotech excellence to drive down costs and expand access to life-saving screening and diagnostics. We envision breakthrough ‘Made in India’ technologies that establish the country as a global MedTech hub.”

Echoing similar views, Dr. Sujay Singh, Founder of IMGENEX India, said, “We are excited to apply our biotechnology expertise to create affordable innovations that solve real challenges. Together with EzeRx, we will develop products that improve health outcomes across the country.”

The MoU outlines joint initiatives to provide low-cost, effective, and privacy-protected screening solutions, particularly for diseases affecting women. This purpose-driven partnership aims to transform healthcare access across India and also explore global opportunities. Together, EzeRx and IMGENEX aim to develop India-centric solutions that set a benchmark in quality, cost-effectiveness, and scalability.