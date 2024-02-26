Crusader Talent Announces Landmark Partnership with Kick for Old School RuneScape Content Creators

Crusader Talent unveils a groundbreaking partnership, bringing together 27 leading Old School RuneScape (OSRS) content creators with Kick, an up-and-coming live streaming platform, through a non-exclusive streaming arrangement.

In an unprecedented move poised to transform the Old School RuneScape (OSRS) community, Crusader Talent, a premier talent management agency representing 60+ elite gaming content creators, today announced a landmark partnership with Kick, the emergent streaming platform. This collaboration unites 27 of OSRS’s most influential content creators in a non-exclusive deal, ushering in a new era of live streaming entertainment.

This agreement represents the largest known capital investment into the OSRS content creator community by any brand or platform to date, highlighting the immense value and potential seen in these creators and their communities.

This partnership arrives in the wake of the significant acquisition of Jagex, the developer of OSRS, by CVC Capital Partners and Haveli Investments for £900 million. This move by two of the world’s leading investment firms signifies a strong interest in and the potential of the gaming sector, particularly in enduring and community-centric titles like OSRS.

Kick, founded in December 2022, has rapidly gained attention by prioritizing a creator-first philosophy, setting a new industry standard by offering an unprecedented revenue split—95% for the streamer and 5% for the platform. This model dramatically exceeds traditional revenue sharing practices, offering creators the opportunity to retain a much larger share of their earnings, and empowering them to focus on what they love and do best: creating engaging, high-quality content.

Mason Breeding, Chief Executive of Crusader Talent, commented: “Crusader Talent has successfully orchestrated over 2,500 creator-brand deals and this one is among the most special to us as our partnership with Kick represents a pivotal moment for the OSRS community. Kick supports both established and emerging talents by providing a robust platform for growth and favorable monetization opportunities. We believe in the power of our creators to inspire engagement, spark collaboration, and drive innovation through live entertainment on Kick. We’re excited for this next chapter in live-streaming entertainment.”

Partner Manager referred to as “Abz” at Kick commented: “As passionate, long-time supporters of OSRS, the Kick team is thrilled to announce our commitment to making a positive impact on the Old School RuneScape community. With our CEO and staff also sharing a love for RuneScape, we are deeply invested in supporting content creators of all sizes, from the smallest to the biggest. This is just the beginning of our journey at Kick, where we aim to stand by creators every step of the way and contribute to the flourishing OSRS community.”

TastyLife, content creator represented by Crusader Talent, said: “I really think the move to Kick will be a historic event for RuneScape, and I’m beyond excited to be a part of it. It’s an incredible feeling going over with so many talented content creators and people I’m honored to call friends. I think both Kick and the OSRS community will benefit highly from this as we are given a space to pursue our passion with a website that cares about its creators, and also give the community an opportunity to connect more with the people that bring joy to their day.”

9Rain, content creator represented by Crusader Talent, said: “All we care about is making the best content we can. Everything else we do as creators is secondary to that. I think OSRS and Kick are a great fit. We’re excited to join a platform that cares about this weird little point and click MMO.”

Rhys, content creator represented by Crusader Talent, said: “I’m extremely excited to get back into streaming, for the past two years of YouTube video creation I have had many viewers asking when I will be making a return to streaming. Thanks to the partnership with Kick, plus the amazing representation from Crusader Talent, I can now proudly bring my content back to live entertainment.”

Founded in 2019, Crusader Talent is one of the world’s largest gaming talent management agencies, exclusively representing world-class gamers and content creators. Crusader Talent provides best-in-class business development and management services to their exclusive roster of 60+ content creators. More information can be found at crusadertalent.com.