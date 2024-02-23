Xoriant acquires MapleLabs, expanding its Platform Engineering capabilities

Xoriant a ChrysCapital company that engineers modern platforms, leveraging the latest developments in AI today announced MapleLabs Inc. as a Xoriant company. MapleLabs started a decade ago as a specialized product engineering firm serving Fortune 500 clients in the hi-tech industry. The company, with over 300 consultants, brings a strong focus on Hybrid cloud infrastructure and cloud native engineering, including SRE and observability, leveraging its expertise in platforms and cutting-edge technologies.

This strategic acquisition will augment Xoriant’s core strengths in the areas of platform engineering, and add to its capabilities in product ideation, design and development and maintenance of complex, cloud native applications. Xoriant’s customers will now be able to leverage MapleLabs IPs – SnappyFlow, an observability platform and Cloud/Datacenter sizing tools to optimize their cloud performance and deliver better customer experience.

The synergy between Xoriant’s product engineering DNA and MapleLabs’ specialized skills will deliver a new level of innovation and efficiency to clients, particularly in the development of cutting edge, high performance digital engineering solutions.

Sukamal Banerjee, CEO of Xoriant, said, “Integrating MapleLabs into Xoriant represents a significant step in our mission to lead the digital engineering space. This expansion adds to our talented engineering team with highly skilled and experienced engineers, further strengthening our ability to deliver innovative solutions for complex engineering demands of our global clients.”

Sreeni Potluri, Co-Founder, Head of Sales and Business Development, MapleLabs added, “This is a landmark moment for MapleLabs and joining forces with Xoriant will provide a larger global platform for MapleLabs IPs to grow and scale.” Pramod Murthy, Co-Founder, Head of Products and Solutions added,” We are excited to embark on this journey together, and our focus on innovation and our ability to solve complex engineering problems solutions will help drive the digital engineering agenda of our clients.”