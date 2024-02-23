The Odierno Law Firm, P.C. is Granting $15,000 Scholarship To Female Athlete to Commemorate Brianna’s Law

In 2005, Brianna tragically lost her life in a boating accident at the age of 11, leading to the establishment of Briannas Law. This comprehensive boater education law mandates all power boaters in New York State to complete an eight-hour boating safety course.

Brianna, a vibrant and exceptional young athlete, had a passion for various sports, with softball being a particular favorite. She embodied values such as hard work, teamwork, and dedication, excelling not only on the field but also as a diligent student.

The Brianna Lieneck Memorial Scholarship is designed to empower and uplift female student athletes who have demonstrated exceptional skill, commitment, and passion in their respective sports and studies. To be considered for this memorial scholarship, interested and qualified candidates can submit a 500-word essay to scholarship ( @ ) o2law dot com dot The essay should highlight how the candidate embodies Briannas qualities and outline a hardship or disadvantage they have overcome dot

Scott Odierno, Esq., expressed the firm’s satisfaction in annually awarding this scholarship, stating We are delighted to present this scholarship for the second year in a row. It is integral to our firm to uplift and serve the Long Island community. Its fulfilling to provide direct support to outstanding students.

Applications will be accepted from January 15 to June 15 each calendar year. The Lieneck family will select the recipient, and the announcement will take place during the last week of June. For further details about the Brianna Lieneck Memorial Scholarship, please visit The Odierno Law Firm’s website.

