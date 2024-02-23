Maritime Association of the Port of NY and NJ announces 2024 International Maritime Hall of Fame honorees

MAPONY/NJ Executive Director Stephen Lyman announces this years IMHOF inductees represent a cross-section of maritime trailblazers who have demonstrated leadership, vision and a commitment to advancing the maritime industry throughout their careers:

Randy Booker, Chairman, Terminal Investment Corporation (TICO)

Joseph S. Gregorio, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Pacific Crane Maintenance Company, LLC (PCMC)

Rolf Habben Jansen, Chief Executive Officer, Hapag-Lloyd

Mary Jo Muoio, Director of Customs and Trade, Amazon

John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Only a select few are bestowed with this prestigious honor, a recognition reserved exclusively for those exceptional individuals who have left an indelible mark on our industry. Their professionalism, dedication, and relentless efforts have propelled every facet of the maritime industry sector forward, shaping its future and transforming it into what it is todayand what it will be tomorrow, said Stephen Lyman, Executive Director at MAPONY/NJ. The five honorees have undoubtedly earned their esteemed position within the industry and their induction into the 2024 International Maritime Hall of Fame.

###