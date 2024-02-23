HDFC ERGO Implements Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme for Farmers in Uttar Pradesh

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India’s leading private sector general insurance company, has been authorized by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to implement the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) for loanee and non-loanee farmers in Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Kannauj and Kanpur Nagar for the Rabi 2023-24 season. All the products under Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) are approved by the Department of Horticulture and Farm Forestry, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

RWBCIS offers to cover seasonal perils i.e. Excess / Deficit Rainfall Cover, Temperature, Consecutive Dry Day Cover, and Relative Humidity Cover which has been notified by the Department of Agriculture, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh. The crop covered under the scheme for the notified districts are Tomato, Capsicum and Green Pea. The last date of obtaining the cover for the crops notified under this scheme is provided in the below table. The claim amounts will be settled based on the weather index & parameters notified in Annexure 2 of the term sheet.

District Crop Sum Insured Farmers’ Premium (Rs.) Cut Off Date Agra Tomato 50000 2500.000 30 November 2023 Firozabad Tomato 50000 2500.000 30 November 2023 Capsicum 50000 2500.000 30 November 2023 Mainpuri Tomato 50000 2500.000 30 November 2023 Kannauj Green Pea 70000 3500.000 30 November 2023 Tomato 50000 2500.000 30 November 2023 Kanpur Nagar Green Pea 70000 3500.000 30 November 2023 Tomato 50000 2500.000 30 November 2023

Farmers from the district of Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Kannauj and Kanpur Nagar may insure their crops under the RWBCIS scheme for the crop listed above through the nearest Financial Institution viz. Nationalized Bank, District Central Co-operative Bank, Primary Agriculture Co-operative Society (PACS), Regional Rural bank / Common Service Center (CSC) / Grama One/ Uttar Pradesh One or contact the authorized HDFC ERGO agents.