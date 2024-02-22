Chewy Takes Over Charlotte with Star-Studded Celebrity Birthday Basketball Game

20275517 1dd7 4522 B391 1e1413fdb127

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Feb. 20, 2024 – PRLog — Charlotte, NC – Streetz 103.3/100.5, Charlotte’s new hip-hop station, is proud to present the Chewy Takeover Celebrity Birthday Basketball Game, hosted by radio personality, DJ, Promoter, and philanthropist Chewy. The event will take place at West Charlotte High School on Sunday, February 25th, promising an epic showdown with your favorite celebrities hitting the court.

In the absence of the CIAA, Chewy is reviving the spirit of the event with his own unique flair. By choosing to host this event at West Charlotte, Chewy sees it as a way to give back to the city that has supported him. He recognizes that not everyone has the means to experience these artists at such a high level due to cost constraints. By bringing this event to a local high school at an affordable price, Chewy aims to provide an opportunity that might otherwise be out of reach for many.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of My Streetz 103.3/100.5, Chewy expresses gratitude for their support, highlighting their significant contribution to making this event a reality.

The game will feature mind-blowing dunks, crossovers, and serious competition, with music provided by DJ Eloggin. Sponsored by The Athletes Foot, the event will also include local food trucks filling the parking lot, creating a festive atmosphere for attendees.

Chewy, renowned for his role as a prominent nightclub promoter, is unveiling a deeper commitment to the community. Collaborating with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), Chewy is spearheading a series of high school tours aimed at promoting social awareness among youth.

Chewy hopes to raise awareness about important topics and empower young individuals to seek help when facing challenges. Chewy’s dedication to community engagement and social responsibility is commendable, reflecting his deep-rooted commitment to making a difference in the lives of those around him. Through these initiatives Chewy continues to demonstrate his passion for giving back and fostering positive change.

Hoopers scheduled to play include Mario Chalmers, Waka Flocka, Hunxho, Yung Bleu, Street Bud, Drew Jeezy, DJ Fannie Mae, HeziGod, FlyDCGuy, Captain Munnerlyn, and Blacc Zacc.

Celebrities in attendance will include musicians KCamp, Yung Bleu, Waka Flocka, Hunxho, Bow Wow, Blacc Zacc, Lute West, Renni Rucci, Street Bud, Scarlip, RelMoney, Milan Hightower, Little John 4K, Terrell Edmunds, and Dyce Payso. Athletes Hassan Whiteside, Curtis Samuel, Mario Chambers, Dynami Brown, Brandon Shell, and TheHeziGod will also join, along with special guests Tim Boss, Fly Guy DC, Drew Jeezy, Mario the Mic Man, DJ JayHawk, Captain Munnerlyn, DJ Fannie Mae, RyanWidaSauce, and GranL3boyz.

Doors open at 4:00 PM, and this will be a ticket-only event. No walk-ups will be accepted, so make sure to secure your spot early, as tickets are expected to sell out quickly.