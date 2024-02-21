New Book Release from Fireship Press “Under the Influence”

When thirty-year-old Cordelia Corbett returns to Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey and rejoins her boss at Kohr’s Frozen Custard after a sixteen-year hiatus, they immediately run into a crime scene at the Food Shack down the boardwalk. Cordelia is drawn to a handsome stranger as they both lend a hand.

Soon, love may be in the air between them, if they can stop butting heads long enough to let it grow. Or will Cordelia’s new obsession with crime-solving stand between them?

“Under the Influence by J.T. Kunkel, features Cordelia, an unlikely heroine, whose sass and wisdom work hand in hand to help her solve not only a mystery, but to deliver wisdom and social commentary on building friendships and community. A cozy mystery that entertains and has you cheering by the end!” -Jane Ver Mulm, author of Finding Paradise

About the Author

J. T. Kunkel is a lifetime singer/ songwriter. When he tried his hand at professional songwriting, and his producer instructed him to relocate to Nashville, he opted to keep his day job in Finance. Writing a novel had been a dream of his, and after completing a memoir after a bout with a life-threatening illness, he decided to take a chance at fiction. This is one of many results. He lives in the Northeast with his wife, Susan, and their King Charles Cavalier, Gracie.

Release Date: March 20, 2024

Fireship Press

Fiction: Cozy Mystery, Women Sleuths, Amateur Sleuth

Trade paperback: 978-1-61179-432-8 / $21.99

ebook: 978-1-61179-433-5 / $8.99

For more information visit: https://fireshippress.com/Author/j-t-kunkel/

