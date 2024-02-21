Japan – Eisai Selected for ‘Human Capital Leaders 2023’ and ‘Human Capital Management Gold Quality’, Recognized as Company Committed to Excellent Management and Disclosure of Human Capital Initiatives

Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has been selected for “Human Capital Leaders 2023” and “Human Capital Management Gold Quality” in the “Human Capital Survey 2023” jointly conducted by HR Technology Consortium, HR Research Institute (ProFuture Inc.) and MS&AD InterRisk Research & Consulting, Inc.

In the “Human Capital Survey 2023” (conducted between September and December 2023), 16 highly rated companies were selected for “Human Capital Management Gold Quality”, and 8 companies that were recognized by experts as having made particularly outstanding efforts were selected as “Human Capital Leaders 2023” out of approximately 500 participating companies and organizations. Eisai was highly evaluated for its unique initiatives, such as human capital management that is connected with its Articles of Incorporation, and straightforward communication on its social impact, as well as its proactive attitude on information disclosure including the use of its own performance indicators.

Eisai made a partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation at an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in 2022, adding “respecting human rights and diversity”, “providing full opportunities for growth to support self-fulfillment”, and “creating an employee-friendly environment” to “Ensuring stable employment”, which had previously been stipulated in it. The company has also reinforced its human resource initiatives, including the formulation of an “Integrated Human Resource Strategy”, with the pillars of “Wellbeing including health of employees”, “Diverse work style”, “Development and growth of employees”, and “Growth of the organization and businesses”, as well as introducing a compensation system based on employee roles in 2023, along with a personnel assessment system putting high value on employee actions with the aim of encouraging employees to grow autonomously and motivate them to serve in higher positions. Moreover, Eisai published the “Human Capital Report 2023”(PDF) in July, 2023 that summarizes its human capital initiatives and KPI linked to its human resource strategies. Eisai promotes information disclosure regarding its initiatives on human capital management in its annual “Value Creation Report(PDF)” and on its corporate website’s “Sustainability” section.

Eisai is seeking to provide impact to not only our shareholders, but various stakeholders throughout society including our customers and local communities by delivering new value to patients and the people in the daily living domain through the activities of our employees who are the only stakeholders who can directly contribute to our corporate concept, human health care.

Media Inquiries:

Public Relations Department,

Eisai Co., Ltd.

+81-(0)3-3817-5120

Copyright ©2024 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Japan Corporate News Network.