Honourable Prime Minister Lays Foundation Stone for Cutting-Edge Common User Facility (CUF) POL Terminal in Jammu

Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today, laid the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Common User Facility (CUF) POL Terminal in the outskirts of Jammu city. The project, led by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and other participating companies, will address critical challenges posed by the space-constrained existing depots of PSU OMCs in the region.

Scheduled for completion by 31st March 2025, the proposed CUF POL Terminal, situated at Pargalta and Kanna Chhargal villages near Bajalta railway station, spans a total land parcel of 115.41 acres. The estimated total capital cost, including land acquisition, for the Jammu CUF POL Terminal is Rs.676 Crore.

This modern facility is designed to have a fully automated depot with a storage capacity of 100,000 KL. It will store a variety of petroleum products, including MS, HSD, SKO, ATF, Ethanol, Biodiesel, and winter-grade HSD. The terminal will be equipped with an administrative block, control room, and sub-station, meeting the latest safety standards and fire-fighting facilities. It will also include TLF Gantries, to efficiently distribute petroleum products to Retail Outlets and consumers in major districts of J&K, Ladakh, Srinagar, Kargil, and Leh will also be built up.

The project is poised to generate substantial direct and indirect employment, contributing to the economic growth of the local community. It is anticipated to generate approximately Five Lakh man-days of employment during the construction period, providing a significant boost to the region.

Post-commissioning, the facility is expected to generate direct employment for 100 individuals.

Additionally, the project is anticipated to create substantial indirect employment opportunities, totaling approximately 1500 persons daily. These roles extend beyond the facility itself, encompassing support services, subcontractors, and ancillary businesses that contribute to the operation and success of the facility.

Beyond employment opportunities, the facility is expected to reduce congestion in Jammu city, minimize road movement (approximately 500 lorries per month), and decrease lead time for supplies to Leh, Kargil, and Srinagar. This will significantly enhance the overall Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE) quotient, leading to an approximate reduction of 2.4 million kilogram in CO2 emissions annually.

The primary sources of bulk product supply to the proposed CUF POL Terminal will be from BPC (Piyala/Bina via tank wagons), IOC (Panipat through a proposed pipeline extension to Jammu via tank wagons), and HPC (HMEL, Bathinda via tank wagons).

The Jammu CUF POL Terminal will stand as a beacon for progress, combining modernization, employment generation, and environmental stewardship. The completion of this project will mark a milestone in ensuring a secure and efficient supply chain for petroleum products in the strategically vital Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.