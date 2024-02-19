SSBeauty Elevates the Beauty Experience with the Launch of its Next-gen Beauty Store at T2 Bengaluru Airport

Shoppers Stop, India’s premium fashion, beauty and gifting omnichannel destination, expands the presence of its strategic pillar SSBeauty by opening its 11th store in India and one of the largest beauty stores in the country at T2 Bangalore airport, a destination like never before! The store spread over an astounding 3000 square feet is a ground-breaking venture boasting modern design and immersive experiences for customers.

The SSBeauty store is located at the departure lounge of the airport and showcases SSBeauty’s brand ethos of ‘Inspiring Elegance’. Beyond retail, the store is a sanctuary of indulgence and convenience. Whether it is a swift makeover for a meeting or a leisurely skin treatment while awaiting a flight or luxurious pre flight beauty haul session, SSBeauty’s T2 store seamlessly caters to the diverse needs of today’s evolved beauty consumer

The SSBeauty T2 store includes a dedicated Treatment Room, offering indulgent facials and spas, providing customers with a luxurious and rejuvenating experience. Beauty enthusiasts can indulge in the latest nail trends at the Nail Bar, featuring a wide range of nail care and styling options. The store has a beautiful lounge that can help the travelers shop and relax for their layovers making shopping simple yet rejuvenating.

The luxury beauty store will be home to power Brands like Dior, Givenchy, Guerlain, Shiseido, Jo Malone, Tom Ford, and many more. Adding to the excitement, Kiehl’s is set to open its first Shop-in-Shop store in India within the SSBeauty T2 Airport location, providing customers with access to the renowned skincare brand’s exceptional products.

Commenting on the launch of their new store, Mr. Biju Kassim, Customer Care Associate and CEO of Beauty at Shoppers Stop, said “Our flagship store at T2 Airport Bengaluru offers a vibrant world of glamour, designed for the contemporary, dynamic beauty enthusiast. This is not just any store, but a revolutionary step towards a new era of beauty retail. SSbeauty’s commitment to excellence is embodied in every corner of the store, from the opulent Treatment Room to the trendsetting Nail Bar and the chic lounge. Thanks to the visionary team at Bengaluru International Airport for partnering with us on this exhilarating journey.

“This opening which is our 11th in the country is an essential part of our travel retail expansion strategy and our location in the airport will allow discerning travelers to experience SSBeauty’s new store environment, latest product offerings and indulge in beauty services on the go” he added.

SSBeauty’s new store invites customers to a transformative beauty experience and to explore modern beauty at the heart of Bengaluru Airport.