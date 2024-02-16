The Grand-H�tel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel Kicks Off the 2024 Season with a Line-Up of Exciting New Offerings

From a new Penthouse Suite to a revamped look at the iconic Club Dauphin, the Hotel reopens with fresh design updates and exciting culinary additions

Saint-Jean Cap-Ferrat, France – WEBWIRE – Friday, February 16, 2024

Nestled within 17 acres (7 hectares) of lush gardens on the Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat peninsula, the Grand-Htel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel reopens for the spring season with several vibrant updates. Situated in the heart of the French Riviera on the Peninsula of Cap-Ferrat, the Hotel invites guests to kick back and recharge, tuning out from the hustle and bustle of daily life and tuning into some serious relaxation.

New Penthouse Suite

The Hotel is enhancing its accommodation offering with the opening of a new Penthouse Suite, with interiors by acclaimed Parisian designer Sybille de Margerie. Launching this summer, this haute couture hideaway will seamlessly blend classic vibes with modern flair. Sleek lines, earthy tones and plush furnishings made with carefully chosen materials reflect exquisite craftsmanship, with stone accents that serve as subtle nods to nature, making guests feel in tune with their surroundings.

Guests will be able to slip out onto the sprawling terrace to unwind in lounge chairs or soak up stunning sea views from the open-air whirlpool tub. Designed by French architect Luc Svetchine, the terrace will be perfect for outdoor dining, with a spacious dining area and a cosy corner decked out with cushioned seating. A secondary terrace accessible from the second bedroom will offer additional dining and lounge areas for ultimate relaxation.

New Vibes at Club Dauphin

The Hotels iconic Club Dauphinreturns for the season sporting a fresh new look. Mediterranean shrubs, lemon trees and olive groves make an appearance not only on the menus but also on the dishes, creating sunny coastal vibes. Inspired by vintage posters, the new design channels a chic Mediterranean feel, painting the Club as the ultimate retreat for those seeking sophistication and relaxation, all while serving up mouth-watering charcoal-grilled meats and fish dishes.

The open plan kitchen has been enlarged to make room for a trendy crudo bar decked out with displays of fresh fish and seafood, and a counter stacked with tempting homemade pastries and Italian ice creams. The bar counter has also had a makeover, with an extended layout with a sleek glass window that perfectly frames the panorama. When it comes to the menu, guests can expect a curated selection of light, fresh dishes that celebrate seaside flavours, including crudos, salads and mains cooked to perfection in the Josper charcoal oven, alongside the chefs tantalising specials each as Instagram-worthy as they are delicious.

New Romance in Cap-Ferrat Offer

The Hotel has launched a romantic offer for couples, ideal for celebrating a special anniversary or simply to enjoy a spontaneous getaway. Guests will stay in a Specialty Suite, an indulgent hideaway where they will be welcomed with champagne, flowers and sweet treats. The offer includes a deeply relaxing couples massage in the Spa, where experienced therapists leave guests feeling revitalised and recharged. In the evening, guests can indulge in a dreamy romantic dinner for two at La Vranda.

Lush Garden Design at La Rsidence

At La Rsidence, communal areas have been redesigned to capture the essence of the French Rivieras natural beauty and artistic flair. Decorative pots, cosy seating nooks and stylish pendant lights come together to create a welcoming homey vibe. Walls are adorned with mosaic panels that play with light, brightening up the hallway and adding a touch of warmth to the corridors. Murals in soft tones of peach, brown and white reflect the lush landscape outside, blending seamlessly with the buildings structure. A chic floor rug in soft shades of coral and pink adds a pop of colour while guiding guests to their rooms.

New Culinary Offerings

Le Cap – This season, Le Cap is all about celebrating Cap Ferrats vibrant flavours and ingredients, focusing on five main pillars: Greens, Seaside, Contemporary Nioise Favourites, Mediterranean Cuisine and Local Specialities. Executive Chef Yoric Tiche crafts each dish using fresh herbs, plants and fruits straight from the Hotels vegetable garden, while guests can dive into his sunny Seaside creations prepared with the days catch, savouring local ingredients sourced from small and medium-sized local producers. Tiche sources ancient grain flours from the Haut-Var region and lamb from trusted farmers in the Vsubie Valley, while fresh greens are delivered twice a week straight to the kitchen by local market gardeners. To complement the culinary offerings, the restaurant has updated its tableware with pieces inspired by the natural world, handcrafted by ceramicist Elisabeth Robedo. Striking handblown cutlery rests shaped like a pebble are meticulously handcrafted by glass artist Antoine Pierini, further elevating the tabletop. Chef Tiche has also created a brand-new tasting menu, Le Petits Farcis, showcasing elegantly presented dishes rooted in Nioise culinary traditions. Sommelier Alessandro Nigro Imperiale, meanwhile, has curated a carefully selected wine list to introduce guests to the diverse terroirs and producers of the Mediterranean.

La Vranda – La Vranda reopens with delicious Italian vibes this season, with themed evenings featuring a handpicked selection of mouth-watering Italian dishes, including antipasti, risottos and freshly made homemade pastas prepared in a Parmesan wheel at the table the perfect opportunity to indulge in Italian flavours while soaking up the cosy ambience of La Veranda. Executive Pastry Chef Pierre-Jean Quinonero will entice guests with delectable seasonal treats, offering a contemporary spin on traditional Mediterranean desserts. The Italian themed evenings will take place every Thursday between 7:00 and 10:00 pm from May 5 to September 26, 2024.

Easter Brunch – Chef Yoric Tiche has put together Easter-themed buffet live station, with a selection of desserts crafted by skilled Pastry Chef Pierre-Jean Quinonero. Live music entertainment adds a lively, festive ambience, while special Easter-themed activities are guaranteed to keep children entertained, with the Hotels much-loved Easter Egg hunt taking place in the gardens.

Easter Brunch: March 31, 2024: 12:30-3:30 pm

Live Music Entertainment: 12:30-3:30 pm

Easter-Themed Activities for Children: 12:00 noon 4:00 pm

For information and reservations: 04 93 76 53 65 restaurant.capferrat@fourseasons.com