Suunto partners with the UTMB World Series

Suunto and UTMB World Series join forces to help runners reach their goals.

WEBWIRE – Friday, February 16, 2024

Sharing the same passion for sports and the outdoors, UTMB World Series and Suunto, known for their world-renowned GPS multisport watches and training tools, have announced a global partnership, that will see the two companies work together to contribute to the positive development of trail running and help individual runners reach their goals.

Suunto have supported adventurers since 1936 and have been involved in trail running since its inception. Their legacy in the sport is enriched by a strong team of elite runners, including UTMB Mont Blanc winners Courtney Dauwalter, Francois DHaene and Pau Capell. Suunto watches feature award-winning design, industry-leading battery life, reliability, and purpose-built features for training and racing.

As Official GPS Watch and Technical Partner of the UTMB World Series, Suunto will support runners in navigating the trails and achieving their dreams across the 41 UTMB World Series Events, by bringing its heritage and experience with GPS sports watches. Athletes with a Suunto Vertical or Suunto Race watch can download intuitive GPS maps in three different map styles with important landmarks, contour lines, water, paths and different sorts of terrain highlighted. Maps are available for each UTMB World Series Event, whether you are running the 100K CCC (Courmayeur-Champex-Chamonix) in the European Alps, the 50K Kodiak Ultra Marathons by UTMB in California, the 100M Black River Peak race in the sugarcane fields for Mauritius by UTMB… or any other race of the circuit.

Frdric Lnart, UTMB Group CEO, said:

We are delighted to join forces with Suunto who has over 80 years experience in creating products that runners can rely on in the most extreme conditions. With Suunto becoming Technical Partner of the UTMB World Series, we will enable runners to live adventure that stays with them forever, helping them to take the first step and keep on moving.

Hannu Korpivaara, Suunto Brand and Marketing Director, said:

We firmly believe that collaboration empowers companies, communities, and individuals to evolve. It fosters relationship-building, innovation, and effective problem-solving. We are honored to partner with the UTMB World Series and to connect with all the runners out there. Together, we aim to contribute to the positive development of trail running and help individual runners reach their goals.

The 2024 UTMB World Series kicks off this month with the Tarawera Ultra-Trail New Zealand by UTMB from the 17-18 February. This inaugural event of the year welcomes trail runners of all abilities and promises unforgettable moments in the most stunning scenery of Rotorua.

About UTMB World Series

UTMB World Series is the worlds ultimate trail-running circuit that unites the sports biggest stars and passionate runners through the best, leading international events in the most stunning locations. Built on a passion for the mountains with sustainability at its heart, UTMB World Series gives all trail runners the chance to experience the UTMB adventure across the world, with events taking place across Asia, Oceania, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. It is the only place where runners can begin their quest to Dacia UTMB Mont-Blanc, France, where the prestigious UTMB World Series Finals will be held. Launched in May 2021 through the collaboration between the UTMB Group and The IRONMAN Group, the UTMB World Series circuit brings together many of the best international trail-running events on the planet.

For more information, visit https://utmb.world/.

About UTMB Group

Since the creation of Dacia UTMB Mont-Blanc in 2003 by a group of passionate friends, UTMB Group has been the driving force behind the development of trail running. The Dacia UTMB Mont-Blanc is the sports pinnacle event, and every year, 10,000 runners earn their place on the start line. UTMB Group also pioneered the LiveTrail technology, an innovative digital service that supports the management of endurance races. Revered by hundreds of thousands of athletes, UTMB has become a global, premium, and leading brand. In May 2021, UTMB Group partnered with The IRONMAN Group to launch the UTMB World Series, now in its second year, which brings together many of the best international events on the planet to provide exclusive access to the sports pinnacle event, Dacia UTMB Mont-Blanc. The UTMB World Series is built on the founding principles of Dacia UTMB Mont-Blanc: surpassing oneself; fair-play; respect for people and the environment; and solidarity.

Find out more at https://utmb.world/.

About Suunto

We stand for adventure. Pioneering has been in our DNA since 1936, when Finnish orienteer Tuomas Vohlonen invented a more accurate and reliable compass. Today, Suunto is at the forefront of design and innovation for sports watches, dive computers, compasses and digital services used by adventurers and athletes around the world.

Since 2022 we have conducted cradle to grave Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) for our new watch models to understand their environmental impact and to help us improve our ways of working. The remaining emissions we offset with Verified Carbon Units.

We pride ourselves on the fact that Suunto products are not only robust, but also have an everyday aesthetic that reflects our Nordic identity. Suuntos headquarters and own factory are located in Vantaa, Finland.

Find out more at www.suunto.com